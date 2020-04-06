e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Corona Heroes: Wives of CRFP jawans, couple make masks to help people fight COVID-19 in Bengaluru

Corona Heroes: Wives of CRFP jawans, couple make masks to help people fight COVID-19 in Bengaluru

All around the country, people are coming together to help others in need. The efforts of these unsung heroes show that we can get through this crisis together.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a woman preparing masks, aprons, and other necessary items.
The image shows a woman preparing masks, aprons, and other necessary items. (Twitter/@NITIAayog)
         

It’s often said that the time of crisis brings out the best in humans. As the world is currently facing a crisis, acts of some selfless souls are proving that aptly. And, stories of some such unlikely corona heroes were recently shared on Twitter by NITI Aayog, the institution that serves as the Think Tank of the Government.

In one tweet, the organisation shared the efforts of a group of women. They started the post with the phrase ‘Nari tu Narayani.’ The phrase caught netizens’ attention after it was used by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last year during Union Budget 2019 while talking about the importance of woman empowerment.

The post further explained how these women, wives of CRPF jawaans, are preparing masks, aprons, and other necessary items.

In another post, the organization shared the story of Sanjay Agarwal and his wife Vinita Agarwal. They are a couple from Bengaluru who have made over 7,000 masks and distributed them across the city for free.

People shared comments of appreciation on both the posts.

“These are the living goddesses,” wrote a Twitter user. “We are proud of you,” shared another. “Good initiative,” expressed a third.

All around the country, people are coming together to help others in need. The efforts of these unsung heroes show that we can get through this crisis together.

Do you know story of any such corona heroes? Write to us at trisha.sengupta@htdigital.in

tags
top news
A long war against coronavirus, must not get tired or rest, says PM Modi
A long war against coronavirus, must not get tired or rest, says PM Modi
Covid-19: Mumbai Hospital declared containment zone, medics test positive
Covid-19: Mumbai Hospital declared containment zone, medics test positive
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news