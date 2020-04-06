Corona Heroes: Wives of CRFP jawans, couple make masks to help people fight COVID-19 in Bengaluru

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:55 IST

It’s often said that the time of crisis brings out the best in humans. As the world is currently facing a crisis, acts of some selfless souls are proving that aptly. And, stories of some such unlikely corona heroes were recently shared on Twitter by NITI Aayog, the institution that serves as the Think Tank of the Government.

In one tweet, the organisation shared the efforts of a group of women. They started the post with the phrase ‘Nari tu Narayani.’ The phrase caught netizens’ attention after it was used by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last year during Union Budget 2019 while talking about the importance of woman empowerment.

The post further explained how these women, wives of CRPF jawaans, are preparing masks, aprons, and other necessary items.

नारी तू नारायणी 🙌



Wives of @crpfindia jawans in #Bengaluru are preparing masks, aprons & necessary items to ensure there is no stone left unturned in our fight against #COVID19. #IndiaFightsCorona



Share with us stories of champions around you using #CoronaWarriorsIndia! pic.twitter.com/kl7chot9Xa — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) April 4, 2020

In another post, the organization shared the story of Sanjay Agarwal and his wife Vinita Agarwal. They are a couple from Bengaluru who have made over 7,000 masks and distributed them across the city for free.

Sanjay & Vinita Agarwal are making sure that there's no shortage of masks in #Bengaluru. So far, they have distributed over 7,000 masks across the city for free. #IndiaFightsCorona 💪



Share with us stories of champions around you using #CoronaWarriorsIndia!



📸- @SanjayAmul pic.twitter.com/3Kln0CWmY2 — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) April 5, 2020

People shared comments of appreciation on both the posts.

“These are the living goddesses,” wrote a Twitter user. “We are proud of you,” shared another. “Good initiative,” expressed a third.

All around the country, people are coming together to help others in need. The efforts of these unsung heroes show that we can get through this crisis together.

Do you know story of any such corona heroes? Write to us at trisha.sengupta@htdigital.in