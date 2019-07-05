Today in New Delhi, India
‘Nari tu Narayani:’ Nirmala Sitharaman’s call for woman empowerment in Union Budget 2019 wins Twitter

“This government believes we can make progress with greater woman participation,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.

it's viral Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:49 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Nirmala Sitharanan,Union Budget 2019,Woman Empowerment
The slogan quickly caught people’s attention. (HT File Photo)

India’s first female Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented her maiden budget today at the Parliament. Twitter dropped in a lot of reactions on the budget, especially, when she quoted Swami Vivekananda to describe the role of women in India’s development. With the phrase “Nari tu Narayani,” Sitharaman emphasised on the importance of woman empowerment in her speech.

“We believe obviously this country’s tradition has been Nari tu narayani. Swami Vivekananda had said ‘There is no chance for welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved,’” Sitharaman said in her speech. “This government believes we can make progress with greater woman participation,” she further said.

The slogan quickly caught people’s attention and many lauded it on Twitter. “Nari tu Narayani, this phrase stood out in your speech madamji,” wrote an excited Twitter user. “Very inspiring words about Women Power from Budget Speech,” tweeted another.

Here is how others reacted:

What do you think about the slogan “Nari tu Narayani” used by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2019?

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 17:47 IST

