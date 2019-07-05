‘Nari tu Narayani:’ Nirmala Sitharaman’s call for woman empowerment in Union Budget 2019 wins Twitter

India’s first female Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented her maiden budget today at the Parliament. Twitter dropped in a lot of reactions on the budget, especially, when she quoted Swami Vivekananda to describe the role of women in India’s development. With the phrase “Nari tu Narayani,” Sitharaman emphasised on the importance of woman empowerment in her speech.

“We believe obviously this country’s tradition has been Nari tu narayani. Swami Vivekananda had said ‘There is no chance for welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved,’” Sitharaman said in her speech. “This government believes we can make progress with greater woman participation,” she further said.

The slogan quickly caught people’s attention and many lauded it on Twitter. “Nari tu Narayani, this phrase stood out in your speech madamji,” wrote an excited Twitter user. “Very inspiring words about Women Power from Budget Speech,” tweeted another.

Here is how others reacted:

#NirmalaSitharaman FM @nsitharaman : Quotes on Women Empowerment- "Naari tu Narayani". Says it is not possible to fly on one wing. In India's growth story, the role of women is very important. There is no segment where the role of women is not significant. #Budget2019 — Vineeta Singh (@sweetybliss11) July 5, 2019

Beautiful gender analysis of budget starting with- 'Naari Tu Narayani', 'Mahila Ki Bhaggidari'.

Invoked Swami Vivekanand, "there is no chance in the world unless the condition of women will improve."#Budget2019 #BudgetForNewIndia — Anchal Chaudhary (@anchal_chaudhry) July 5, 2019

FM @nsitharaman says naari tu narayani, speaks on women issues. govt believes we can make progress with greater women participation @businessline #Budget2019 — Surabhi Prasad (@surabhi_prasad) July 5, 2019

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 17:47 IST