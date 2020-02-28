e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Snow in Antarctica mysteriously turns blood red. Here’s what happened

Snow in Antarctica mysteriously turns blood red. Here’s what happened

Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science took to Facebook to explain why this happened.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 28, 2020 18:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The image shows the snow being covered in red colour.
The image shows the snow being covered in red colour. (Facebook)
         

An astounding set of images is doing round on the social media which shows Antarctica snow turns into blood red. The viral pictures show the Antarctic turning red near a former British research station due to microscopic algae that can survive in freezing temperatures.

The images of the phenomenon were released by Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science on Facebook. They explained it is caused by microscope snow algae when weather conditions are favourable during Antarctica’s summer months.

“Snow blossoms contribute to climate change. Because of the red-raspberry colouring, the snow reflects less sunlight and melts faster. As a result, it produces more bright algae,” a Facebook post by the ministry added.

The ministry also said chlamydomonas nivalis algae’s cells have a red carotene layer which protects it from ultraviolet radiation and produces red spots in the snow. “Because of the red-crimson colour, the snow reflects less sunlight and melts faster,” the ministry said.

As the post went viral, people flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “It looks like a margarita pizza with basil.” Another wrote, “That ‘blood’ or ‘jam’ is actually a type of red-pigmented algae. The algae thrive in freezing water and spend winters lying dormant in snow and ice; when summer comes and the snow melts, the algae bloom, spreading red, flower-like spores....”

A post read, “Snow has taken on a sinister-looking blood red colour at a Ukrainian research station due to a type of algae which contributes to climate change.” “There is a glacier called ‘Blood Falls’ in Antarctica that regularly pours out red liquid, making it look like the ice is bleeding. (It’s actually oxidised salty water.) cool right?” a user remarked.

tags
top news
GDP growth rate at 4.7% in October-December quarter
GDP growth rate at 4.7% in October-December quarter
Amit Shah says opposition misleading, instigating people over CAA
Amit Shah says opposition misleading, instigating people over CAA
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
Nokia bringing the XpressMusic back in a new feature phone
Nokia bringing the XpressMusic back in a new feature phone
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news