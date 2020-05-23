Step aside butterflies, there is a new gorgeous flying insect in town. It’s a rosy maple moth

Updated: May 23, 2020 19:02 IST

The animal kingdom is full of beautiful creatures and one such amazing insect paid a visit to Rebecca Lavoie. A Twitter user, Lavoie, shared an image of a gorgeous rosy maple moth and now it has mesmerised people. Not just that, it has also sparked a Twitter thread filled with amazing images of moths and they’re absolutely stunning.

“This moth exists in nature and it’s ON MY DECK,” wrote Lavoie and shared this spectacular image. It shows a pink-beige coloured moth sitting on a black surface. Soon after, she shared an update about another moth of the same species.

Take a look at the tweets:

This moth exists in nature and it’s ON MY DECK pic.twitter.com/frBXkvav3d — Rebecca Lavoie (@reblavoie) May 21, 2020

Update: Now there are TWO of them! pic.twitter.com/VzlBEEnRts — Rebecca Lavoie (@reblavoie) May 22, 2020

With more than 150,000 species, moths are among some the most diverse creatures on Earth, reports National Geographic. This tweet thread shows a glimpse of the exact same thing as people shared various images of moths. From showcasing different colours to camouflaging, here are some of the intriguing pictures people tweeted.

I once found this guy on a neighbor’s car and stopped to take this pic. The owner came out asking me what the heck I was doing. I pointed to this Luna moth and he was okay with my taking a picture note how big it is! These were large SUV tires! pic.twitter.com/PQLKZXDxFh — Kim M Majczan (@KMajczan) May 22, 2020

Meet Hawky, my pet elephant hawk moth who just got released into the wild pic.twitter.com/UBeEBmdSRL — Caz (@SheSpoiledIt) May 22, 2020

Wow! That's amazing! Very colourful! We found this on our windowsill yesterday which we initially thought was a piece of stick but turns out its a Buff-tip moth! pic.twitter.com/tXafxNJGyb — Claire (@Gerbera4U) May 22, 2020

I love moths with hardcore camouflage. pic.twitter.com/hfFVB3Cakl — Carrie Wood (@cewood320) May 22, 2020

This diversity in moths has also helped them gain a loyal group of followers who celebrate Nation Moth Week annually which starts from July 18. The event celebrates the magnificent moths.

What do you think of the Twitter thread?