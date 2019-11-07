Stray cow regularly visits shop in Andhra Pradesh and does this. Watch

it-s-viral

Every day, since past seven months, a cloth shop in Andhra Pradesh welcomes a special visitor – a stray cow. The bovine’s one such visit was also captured on camera and now the video is being shared by many on Twitter. The video details the activities of the cow as it sits – rather comfortably – inside the shop.

In the video, the cow sits on the shop’s mattress maintaining a calm demeanour. As the people inside the shop go on about their usual business, the cow calmly sits and enjoys the cool breeze of the ceiling fan.

The bovine started visiting the shop during summer, reports Deccan Herald. Though the owner Polimera Obayya initially tried to push the animal out, it refused to budge. So, within just a few days it became the shop’s daily visitor.

Take a look at the unusual video:

There is a shop named saibaba cloth Store in Mydukur town in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. For the last 6-7 months a cow regularly enters into this shop, sits for 2-3 hours under the fan and goes out without causing any nuisence to the shop or customers. 😊🙏@rvaidya2000 pic.twitter.com/DxjNMshKRT — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshhgd) November 5, 2019

“It comes every day and sits under the fan. But if we shut off the fan, it simply walks away. It has never troubled any customer, urinated or soiled the white mattress that covers the floor. It relieves itself only after leaving the store,” Obayya told Deccan Herald. “Initially, people hesitated to come inside, but now everyone enquires about the ‘Cow Shop’,” he added.

