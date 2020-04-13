Superheroes are real, this video shows their real identities. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:40 IST

If anyone tells you superheroes aren’t real, here’s a video you can show them to prove they in fact are. The video shows the real identity of some superheroes and once you watch the video, you too will believe they’re walking among us.

Artist Howard Lee has created a special flipbook to reveal the real identities of our famous superheroes. From Spiderman to Captain America to Superman and even Wolverine, he shows us who’s really behind those costumes.

The video, since being shared on April 4, has collected over 9.5 million views and counting.

We don’t want to reveal too much, so why don’t you just watch the video to see what we’re talking about:

Yes, the flipbook is a special tribute to the frontline medics and essential workers going above and beyond the call of duty in the fight against the pandemic.

Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected over 2.4 lakh shares and more than 1.5 lakh reactions.

The comments section of the post is flooded with words praise for the tribute and those shown in the artwork.

“Incredible, great way to pay tribute to real life heroes,” wrote a Facebook user. “That’s amazing! And true!” said another. “This is fantastic work, well done for thinking outside the box and creating something in line with what’s happening in our daily lives. You will be blessed for this work,” commented a third.

There were many who suggested Lee left out many other key workers also working during these times. He replied to one such comment explaining his intent.

“I agree that everyone deserves recognition. I put a delivery driver in at the end as a nod to other professions. Maybe I’ll do an expanded version of the book (if I get time!!),” he wrote, thanking the Facebook user who posted the comment. “I have huge respect for everyone working to save us,” he added.

What do you think about this video?