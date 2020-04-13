e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Superheroes are real, this video shows their real identities. Watch

Superheroes are real, this video shows their real identities. Watch

Artist Howard Lee has created a special flipbook to reveal the real identities of our famous superheroes. From Spiderman to Captain America to Superman and even Wolverine, he shows us who’s really behind those costumes.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:40 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Artist Howard Lee has created a special flipbook to reveal the real identities of our famous superheroes.
Artist Howard Lee has created a special flipbook to reveal the real identities of our famous superheroes.(Facebook/Howard Lee)
         

If anyone tells you superheroes aren’t real, here’s a video you can show them to prove they in fact are. The video shows the real identity of some superheroes and once you watch the video, you too will believe they’re walking among us.

Artist Howard Lee has created a special flipbook to reveal the real identities of our famous superheroes. From Spiderman to Captain America to Superman and even Wolverine, he shows us who’s really behind those costumes.

The video, since being shared on April 4, has collected over 9.5 million views and counting.

We don’t want to reveal too much, so why don’t you just watch the video to see what we’re talking about:

Yes, the flipbook is a special tribute to the frontline medics and essential workers going above and beyond the call of duty in the fight against the pandemic.

Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected over 2.4 lakh shares and more than 1.5 lakh reactions.

The comments section of the post is flooded with words praise for the tribute and those shown in the artwork.

“Incredible, great way to pay tribute to real life heroes,” wrote a Facebook user. “That’s amazing! And true!” said another. “This is fantastic work, well done for thinking outside the box and creating something in line with what’s happening in our daily lives. You will be blessed for this work,” commented a third.

There were many who suggested Lee left out many other key workers also working during these times. He replied to one such comment explaining his intent.

“I agree that everyone deserves recognition. I put a delivery driver in at the end as a nod to other professions. Maybe I’ll do an expanded version of the book (if I get time!!),” he wrote, thanking the Facebook user who posted the comment. “I have huge respect for everyone working to save us,” he added.

What do you think about this video?

tags
top news
20 days, 20 steps: A look at govt’s measures against Covid-19 amid lockdown
20 days, 20 steps: A look at govt’s measures against Covid-19 amid lockdown
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
With 2 more Covid-19 deaths, Gujarat’s toll rises to 26:Health Dept
With 2 more Covid-19 deaths, Gujarat’s toll rises to 26:Health Dept
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Custom-made Mahindra Thar 6x6: How much it costs and how to get one in India
Custom-made Mahindra Thar 6x6: How much it costs and how to get one in India
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news