These bizarre earrings have everyone confused. Notice the issue?

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 11:22 IST

Fashion can either be revolutionary or plain bizarre. From beautiful haute-couture creations to downright whacky inventions, there is no limit to what can be defined as fashionable. Case in point, these ‘tag earrings’ by French fashion brand Maison Margiele. Whacky or stylish, that’s for you to decide.

Shoppers have been left confused after viewing pictures of this accessory. The image simply shows a pair of golden hoops handing on a tag. What’s so confusing about this you may ask. Well, turns out the earrings have been designed to resemble a tag holding a pair of gold hoops.

The earring has gone viral on social media after images of the ‘White & Gold Single Tag Earring’ was tweeted by a shopper who was confused by its inexplicable design.

According to the Ssense website, the tag earring is being sold as a single piece with the tag made from white calfskin. The website also reveals that the loops are detachable and are made of “gold-tone brass.”

The confusing earring was noticed by Twitter user @doragzplora who posted it with this caption.

*online shopping* Oo this would be a nice basic set of earrings



*swipes through photos* wait what pic.twitter.com/2s34s2QTZC — . (@doragzplora) December 24, 2019

Her post, which has received 5.3 likes and been re-tweeted over 1.2 lakh times, saw a number of people commenting on the bizarre single tag earring.

Here’s how people reacted to the bizarre earring:

They thought we wasn’t gon notice ? pic.twitter.com/3j4BBx2iHY — 30 Thousand 100 Million (@229Tyree) December 25, 2019

is it weird that i actually like it? — randa (@randappanda) December 24, 2019

lmaooo I literally almost fell for it too the other day pic.twitter.com/YhJ2z8ZzFu — Hannah J. (@hannnahjoseph) December 25, 2019

When I tell you was NOT prepared l... I MEAN IT — Mar_the_mar (@Marthemar1) December 25, 2019

What do you think of the earring? Would you wear this?