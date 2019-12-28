e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / It's Viral / These bizarre earrings have everyone confused. Notice the issue?

These bizarre earrings have everyone confused. Notice the issue?

Whacky or stylish, you to decide.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 28, 2019 11:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The confusing earring was noticed by Twitter user @doragzplora who posted it with this caption.
The confusing earring was noticed by Twitter user @doragzplora who posted it with this caption. (Maison Margiela/ www.ssense.com )
         

Fashion can either be revolutionary or plain bizarre. From beautiful haute-couture creations to downright whacky inventions, there is no limit to what can be defined as fashionable. Case in point, these ‘tag earrings’ by French fashion brand Maison Margiele. Whacky or stylish, that’s for you to decide.

Shoppers have been left confused after viewing pictures of this accessory. The image simply shows a pair of golden hoops handing on a tag. What’s so confusing about this you may ask. Well, turns out the earrings have been designed to resemble a tag holding a pair of gold hoops.

The earring has gone viral on social media after images of the ‘White & Gold Single Tag Earring’ was tweeted by a shopper who was confused by its inexplicable design.

According to the Ssense website, the tag earring is being sold as a single piece with the tag made from white calfskin. The website also reveals that the loops are detachable and are made of “gold-tone brass.”

The confusing earring was noticed by Twitter user @doragzplora who posted it with this caption.

Her post, which has received 5.3 likes and been re-tweeted over 1.2 lakh times, saw a number of people commenting on the bizarre single tag earring.

Here’s how people reacted to the bizarre earring:

What do you think of the earring? Would you wear this?

tags
top news
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
At 2.4 degrees, Delhi records season’s lowest temperature
At 2.4 degrees, Delhi records season’s lowest temperature
Video shows UP police officer asking Muslim protesters to go to Pakistan
Video shows UP police officer asking Muslim protesters to go to Pakistan
MPs get unique call centre to answer their queries 24/7
MPs get unique call centre to answer their queries 24/7
Decoding Indian economy 2010-19: From external to domestic shocks
Decoding Indian economy 2010-19: From external to domestic shocks
Howdy Modi dominated narrative, not the outcome | Opinion
Howdy Modi dominated narrative, not the outcome | Opinion
‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ Javed Miandad
‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ Javed Miandad
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news