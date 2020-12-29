e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Thirsty koala stops cyclist for some water, video is making netizens cry

Thirsty koala stops cyclist for some water, video is making netizens cry

The clip shows a native koala clinging to Heusler’s cycle as she helps the marsupial have a drink from her water bottle.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 29, 2019 16:22 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The koala’s prompt gulping of water is making people melt.
The koala’s prompt gulping of water is making people melt.(Instagram/@bikebug2019)
         

The ferocious bushfires and the scorching heat wave in Australia have made life difficult for the wildlife in the Adelaide hills, especially koalas. The terrible bushfires have snatched a huge amount of koala habitat for the past few weeks. A recent video where a thirsty koala stops a cyclist to ask for some water is breaking netizens’ hearts.

The video was posted on Instagram by Anna Heusler, a cyclist passing through the area. The clip shows a native koala clinging to Heusler’s cycle as she helps the marsupial have a drink from her water bottle. The koala’s prompt gulping of water is making people melt and know about the horrifying situation of these wild animals.

Heusler also posted pictures of the koala with the caption, “My new best friend coming for a ride on my bike this morning on another 40 degree Celsius day in Adelaide, South Australia where we are in the midst of a heat wave and the countryside is burning out of control with bushfires for several days now. Devastating losses of homes and wildlife.”

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram

There were about a dozen cyclists around me watching this (all men) and several commented that it was genuinely the best thing they’ve witnessed. What a truly wonderful experience. Check out my previous posts this morning for explanation. : : : #cyclingtips #cycling #roadcycling #roadbike #roadbikelife #lifeonabike #travelbybike #cyclingphotography #cycleshots #rideyourbike #instacycle #veloclub #cyclinglife #fromwhereride #switchbacks #roadslikethese #cyclingpassion #cyclingworld #whenindoubtpedalitout #womenonbikes #womenriders @cyclingtips @veloclub.cc @iamspecialized @iamspecialized_wmn @womenridebikes #rideadelaide #radelaide #adelaide #adelaidehills #southaustralia #koala #koalabear #koalabears #australia

A post shared by Lulu (@bikebug2019) on

Posted on December 27, the post has garnered over 1.7 lakh views and a lot of concerned comments from netizens.

“Terrible fires. Respect for you guys for helping those beautiful creatures,” wrote an Instagram user. “Great job!” commented the second. “Please take good care of this precious creature! God bless you,” wrote the third.

What do you think of this heart-melting video?

