This doggo’s going out on a dreamy date, netizens can’t stop gushing. Watch

Updated: May 13, 2020 19:51 IST

Sometimes the Internet blesses us with adorable doggos who succeed in melting our hearts quite easily. This time also, it has gifted us something we didn’t think we needed. A doggo, getting ready and going for a date is exactly the type of content you need to convert your sigh into a smile. Posted on Kevin the doggo’s TikTok account, the clip details Kevin’s nervous preparation for the date.

The clip starts with Kevin, the golden retriever, sitting in a good boi pose with a text saying, “Kevin has his first date tonight and he’s nervous.” The clip goes on to show the nervous pooch trying out different hats just to look his handsome best. Ultimately he settles for the classic bow-tie look. After a brief wardrobe session, an excited Kevin goes on to pick up his date, Maple, who is seen wearing cute pink ribbons. The two doggos sit together at a table to eat. The fabulous date ends with Maple giving snuggles and kisses to Kevin.

Check out the clip of the full date:

Posted on May 12, the clip has already garnered over 1.7 lakh views and tons of wishes for the adorable doggo couple. “Aww! They are made for each other,” says a TikTok user. “I want Kevin’s hats. I will wear them to my next date,” comments another. “I’m just picturing how cute their puppies will be,” writes a third.

We also hope that Kevin goes out on a second date and keeps on making us smile with his cuteness.

What do you think of this unusual date?