e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This doggo’s going out on a dreamy date, netizens can’t stop gushing. Watch

This doggo’s going out on a dreamy date, netizens can’t stop gushing. Watch

After a brief wardrobe session, an excited Kevin goes on to pick up his date, Maple, who is seen wearing cute pink ribbons.

it-s-viral Updated: May 13, 2020 19:51 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(TikTok/@agoldennamedkevin)
         

Sometimes the Internet blesses us with adorable doggos who succeed in melting our hearts quite easily. This time also, it has gifted us something we didn’t think we needed. A doggo, getting ready and going for a date is exactly the type of content you need to convert your sigh into a smile. Posted on Kevin the doggo’s TikTok account, the clip details Kevin’s nervous preparation for the date.

The clip starts with Kevin, the golden retriever, sitting in a good boi pose with a text saying, “Kevin has his first date tonight and he’s nervous.” The clip goes on to show the nervous pooch trying out different hats just to look his handsome best. Ultimately he settles for the classic bow-tie look. After a brief wardrobe session, an excited Kevin goes on to pick up his date, Maple, who is seen wearing cute pink ribbons. The two doggos sit together at a table to eat. The fabulous date ends with Maple giving snuggles and kisses to Kevin.

Check out the clip of the full date:

@agoldennamedkevin

Kevin had his first date last night with @molsonandmaple 🥺 ##cartooncharacter ##datenight ##goldenretriever ##tiktokdogs

♬ Your Song (Elton John - Instrumental) - Michael Marc

Posted on May 12, the clip has already garnered over 1.7 lakh views and tons of wishes for the adorable doggo couple. “Aww! They are made for each other,” says a TikTok user. “I want Kevin’s hats. I will wear them to my next date,” comments another. “I’m just picturing how cute their puppies will be,” writes a third.

We also hope that Kevin goes out on a second date and keeps on making us smile with his cuteness.

What do you think of this unusual date?

tags
top news
Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In