This ‘ghost’ is here to lift your ‘spirits’ amid lockdown blues. Watch

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 11:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all the citizens to light a candle or diya in solidarity against the dark times brought by the ongoing pandemic. And people answered to it will full co-operation and enthusiasm. But some people took this opportunity to show their creative side in rather quirky ways. Case in point this person who dressed up in an avatar you may not be able to believe. A clip showing the person has gone viral on Twitter and earned several thumbs-up from netizens.

Posted by Twitter user @noodlehead, the 15-second-long clip shows a partially lit apartment. Almost all the balconies have some kind of illumination, be it candles or diyas. However, one of the balconies has a rather unusual way of standing out. A person can be seen donning a white sheet with a candle in their hand. As the eerie tune of ‘Gumnam hai koi’ plays in the background, the person walks back and forth reminding one of old filmy ghosts.

HIT ME ON THE HEAD SOMEBODY BEFORE I LOSE IT 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mqaXrv2TAl — Noodlehead (@wack_a_noodle) April 5, 2020

Posted on March 6, the video has garnered over 2.4 lakh views and tons of amused comments. Netizens agreed that the individual deserves an award for innovation and creativity.

Man/woman deserves an award — मिर्चा ग़ालिब (@mirchagalib) April 5, 2020

Innovation ... even in this..😂😂😂😂 — Spartan (@spartan4evr1) April 5, 2020

Corona diwas best video award.



Hands down — Sana Khan (@Sanakhan_m) April 5, 2020

Creative India — SHASHANK (@SHASHAN82429111) April 5, 2020

