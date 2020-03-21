This man has the cutest reason for procrastinating while working from home. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 13:18 IST

Highlights Kevin P. Johnson posted the video on Twitter

It shows the dog distracting a man working from home

The video currently has almost 2.4 million views

As more people decide to work from home amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, corporate cultures around the globe are changing. People are discovering some benefits and certain drawbacks of interacting primarily through the virtual world. This particular man has got a remote working problem that definitely isn’t the worst to have in this day and age.

Twitter user Kevin P. Johnson posted this almost 30-second-long, clip on the microblogging site on March 19. It shows a man trying to work from home but his furry co-worker keeps distracting him, demanding some attention and a humble ear rub.

The video is best watched with its sound on to fully understand Johson’s comic reaction to his needy four-legged colleague. He asks, “can I do my work?” But as soon as his hand moves away from that sweet spot behind his doggo’s ear to the laptop, a paw moves over to block his movement in a very ‘we’re not done here’ attitude. Johnson complies with a sign and an “okay”.

my new wfh coworker is so needy, I can’t get anything done 🙄 pic.twitter.com/FyIeLY45GO — Kevin P. Johnson (@OkayJoJay) March 19, 2020

We can’t really blame the human for getting distracted. Have you seen those puppy eyes? How is one supposed to say no to those?

via GIPHY

The video currently has almost 2.4 million views and 65,500 retweets. Additionally, it has over 1,200 comments and 263,400 likes.

Tweeple had an overwhelmingly amusing reaction to the video with one person commenting:

Another Twitter user shared a video of his doggo making him late for a deadline:

My dog had been making me late for every deadline for the last 18 months pic.twitter.com/P45BVxaqXB — franc. (@francdoespop) March 20, 2020

While one posted this picture to show how her dog is keeping her company as she works from home:

One Twitter user very wisely said, “you are getting work done, just not the work you were expecting to do”. And we cannot say we don’t agree!

We can find a better reason for procrastination than to scratch an itch of our canine companions.