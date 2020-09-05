This soulful rendition of Arijit Singh’s Laal Ishq will soothe your soul

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:41 IST

Have you ever come across such a video which instantly brings a smile on your face? If yes, you know what we’re talking about. In case you are yet to experience that, let this video be your first. It’s a clip which captures a beautiful rendition of the song Laal Ishq from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela sang by Arijit Singh.

Shared by Facebook user Akash Bhattacharya, the video shows him singing the song while playing a guitar. It’s his soulful voice and perfect singing which makes it an amazing video.

“A very very favourite song of mine... Don’t know if I could do justice to the song but felt like singing…,” Bhattacharya wrote while sharing the video.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 61,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, it has gathered tons of appreciative comments from people. There were many who shared heart and fire emojis to show their likeness for the video.

“This is amazing,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wonderful singing,” expressed another. “Goosebumps all over,” said a third. “It’s so soothing,” commented a fourth.

There were many who simply wrote the word “amazing” to showcase how much they like the video.

What do you think of the video?