This way of eating a burger has Reddit users ‘mildly infuriated’ - and us highly entertained

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 19:44 IST

The ‘mildly infuriating’ subreddit may be the best place to go when feeling low. After all, watching people do things that annoy others is a relatively easy way to feel good about one’s own actions. Sure, you may have your own quirks but at least you haven’t triggered Reddit users by eating your burger layer by layer like this boy. This Reddit sister shared a photo of her younger brother partaking in the joyous act of eating fast food but in a highly strange fashion. The picture, which got almost 61,500 upvotes and 2,500 comments, shows the boy eating each layer of his burger separately.

Though still on the bread, the picture really makes one wonder, is he going to eat the entire layer of lettuce just by itself?

This uncommon way of burger consumption has got other Reddit users equally baffled. The most popular comment with almost 7,500 upvotes makes a valid point saying, ‘the burger is settling upside down in the boy’s stomach’. The same user also encouraged the brother to eat the bottom layers first. A fellow commenter replied by saying that the suggester was, ‘either Actually Loki (the Norse god of mischief) or a successful veteran middle school teacher’.

Another user expressed solidarity with the young fellow in the picture stating, ‘I used to do that as well, but with age I have recovered’.

The lack of sibling solidarity further generated giggles, when a user said, ‘I’ll eat your little brother layer by layer’. To which the sister responded, ‘Please do’.

Say whatever about the boy’s eating methodology, this banter has to be commended for entertaining so many readers of this thread.

So where do you stand on this layer-by-layer burger eating scale? Thumbs up all the way, triggered or hell no?