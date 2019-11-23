e-paper
Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Two grown men engage in ‘window shade war’, video leaves Internet in splits

Shared on Instagram page Passenger shaming, the video shows one men opening the window panel and another closing it.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 23, 2019 13:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video of two men engaged in ‘window shade war’ has created quite a stir.
The video of two men engaged in 'window shade war' has created quite a stir. (Instagram/passengershaming)
         

Every now and then we come across such airplane stories which evoke a wave of emotions in people. From disgusting to hilarious, people drop all sorts of reactions on these stories. Now, there’s a new addition to that list, a video which details a clash between two grown up men – over flight’s window shade.

Shared on Instagram page Passenger shaming, the video shows one man opening the window panel and another closing it.

“Window shade wars! All windows were to be open for descent per this airline request, hence why dude in back had his open; not fake. These. Are. Grown. Men”, reads the captions.

Watch the video which has tickled people’s funny bones:

Since being shared on November 18, the video has gathered over 4.7 lakh views. Additionally, it has also gathered several reactions.

People dropped varied comments on the video. While a few wondered why the men are fighting, some questioned who is at fault. There were a few who showed their suspicion and called the video staged.

“Acting like immature children, but funny,” wrote an Instagram user. “I call staged. What’re you doing posting fake content like this? Yes I’ve read the caption. Any person with a tiny bit of intellect would be able to deduce that it doesn’t make sense,” commented another.

“Who cares about the context, this is funny! All in good fun,” wrote another. “It’s not this guy’s window. It’s behind his seat. I’d wrist lock him next time he did that,” commented another while taking sides.

What do you think of the video?

Also read | Genius or rude? Pic of passenger lying below plane seats divides Internet

