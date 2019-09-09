Genius or rude? Pic of passenger lying below plane seats divides Internet

it-s-viral

Economy seats, especially on long-haul flights, can be quite uncomfortable. And this passenger found a way to make it slightly more comfortable. A picture posted on Instagram shows a passenger lying flat below a couple of seats on a flight - because, you know, sitting upright throughout the journey can be quite tiring. The picture has collected a ton of reactions on the photo-sharing app. While some cannot believe the passenger pulled off a move like this, a few others are pretty impressed.

Shared some 18 hours ago, the picture shows two empty aisle seats on an aircraft. When you look closer, you realise there’s a person sleeping under the seats across three rows.

“Thoughts on how this even happened?” says the caption. And it seems Instagram couldn’t wait to share their reactions.

Since being shared, the picture has collected over 8,500 likes and more than 400 comments. While many are offended by the passenger’s antics, some can’t believe they didn’t think of this idea and a few others want to try this on their next flight.

“Damn I never even considered this. Visionary,” says an Instagram user. “I wonder how people get away with this stuff? I can barely undo my seat buckle without notice,” says another. “I am trying to figure out what is happening to that silver bar that goes under the seat,” wonders a third. “If it gives me more room in the middle seat, I’m all for this… lol,” says a fourth.

“Honestly I’m more impressed than anything,” reads a comment. “Points for creativity. I want to see a video of how they got under there and how they get out when everyone stands when the plane lands,” says another.

While this incident left people divided, some of the other caught-on-my-flight moments have mostly left people irked. Case in point, this picture of a passenger putting their bare foot near a sleeping baby’s face on a flight. Or this passenger shaving his head mid-flight while still on his seat.

How would you react if you were on this flight?

