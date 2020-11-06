e-paper
WhatsApp introduces pay feature for India, desi tweeple roll out memes

WhatsApp introduces pay feature for India, desi tweeple roll out memes

People unleashed their creativity and put out some of the most hilarious WhatsApp pay memes.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 18:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WhatsApp’s announcement produced many reactions from tweeple.
WhatsApp's announcement produced many reactions from tweeple.(Twitter/@sudhanshumehta_)
         

WhatsApp, after getting a nod from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has rolled out its pay feature for Indian users. The messaging app also took to Twitter to share the news.

“Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp Money. This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message,” they tweeted.

Expectedly, besides the other comments, people soon started sharing memes to express their reactions. Some jokingly wrote how this new feature doesn’t affect them in any way as they don’t have any money in the bank. Others wittily tried imagining the response of the other online payment service providers already existing in the country. In other words, people unleashed their creativity to bring out some of the most hilarious WhatsApp pay memes.

The popular meme format “Main kya karun fir” made an appearance as people tried guessing the perspective of other online payment service providers.

Someone was reminded of a particular scene from the film Gully Boy and shared this meme:

Here are some others tweets from the micro-blogging application:

How would you respond to requests like “Bhai thode paise WhatsApp pay karde please kaam tha (Bro, Whatsapp me some money, I need it)”? This Twitter user has a suggestion:

Someone changed their WhatsApp status as the new feature rolled out:

As did this individual:

What are your thoughts on this new feature? Would you like to share a WhatsApp meme too?

