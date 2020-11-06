WhatsApp introduces pay feature for India, desi tweeple roll out memes

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 18:32 IST

WhatsApp, after getting a nod from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has rolled out its pay feature for Indian users. The messaging app also took to Twitter to share the news.

“Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp Money. This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message,” they tweeted.

Expectedly, besides the other comments, people soon started sharing memes to express their reactions. Some jokingly wrote how this new feature doesn’t affect them in any way as they don’t have any money in the bank. Others wittily tried imagining the response of the other online payment service providers already existing in the country. In other words, people unleashed their creativity to bring out some of the most hilarious WhatsApp pay memes.

The popular meme format “Main kya karun fir” made an appearance as people tried guessing the perspective of other online payment service providers.

Someone was reminded of a particular scene from the film Gully Boy and shared this meme:

#WhatsAppPay #WhatsApp pay is now available in india

Other payment apps be like : pic.twitter.com/jRrNtEz4jm — Ajay🐼 (@crabsy_aj) November 6, 2020

Here are some others tweets from the micro-blogging application:

#WhatsAppPay

WhatsApp pay is now available for Indian users



Other Online payment App Rn pic.twitter.com/9fqh79YQIk — ⚡ 𝔰𝕦𝕄ᶤ𝕥 🇨🇮🚩 (@sumitraj7352t) November 6, 2020

How would you respond to requests like “Bhai thode paise WhatsApp pay karde please kaam tha (Bro, Whatsapp me some money, I need it)”? This Twitter user has a suggestion:

#WhatsAppPay will start working now



Friend -Bhai thode paise WhatsApp pay karde please kaam tha



Me : pic.twitter.com/Bu4YVETP29 — ⚡ 𝔰𝕦𝕄ᶤ𝕥 🇨🇮🚩 (@sumitraj7352t) November 6, 2020

Someone changed their WhatsApp status as the new feature rolled out:

Whet whatsapp is adding payment option

Wait lemme updated my stetus.

#WhatsApp #WhatsAppPay pic.twitter.com/Cb9sFYvE4E — अनमोल कर्ण / Anmol karn 🇮🇳 (@Akran08) November 6, 2020

As did this individual:

What are your thoughts on this new feature? Would you like to share a WhatsApp meme too?