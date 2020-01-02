Woman lost in woods gets rescued thanks to phone’s flash light

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 15:39 IST

A woman who was lost in the woods during a hike in a wilderness preserve in Florida had an unlikely hero to thank for her rescue. A post shared on Facebook details how rescuers found her after spotting her lighted cell phone. The post has collected a ton of reactions and words of praise for the rescue team responsible for helping her out.

The post has been shared on Facebook by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. In this incident, which took place on December 29, the woman was hiking in Flatwoods Wilderness Park when she lost her way and called 911 for help. She told them she had been on a trail for about two hours but and couldn’t find her way out.

“The HCSO Aviation Unit used a helicopter with night vision to search for the woman. Luckily, they were able to spot her lighted cell phone,” says the post. “Deputies were able to use coordinates from the helicopter to provide the Communications Center with a location and direct a park ranger driving an ATV to the hiker,” it says further.

The woman was subsequently found and driven out of the woods.

The post is complete with a video of the rescue. Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has collected quite a few reactions.

“If you have a phone, you can be found,” says a Facebook user. “Amazing technology,” says another. “I’m sure the 911 center had a lot to do with this rescue... great job to all involved!” says a third. “Awesome job! Thankful that HCSO was able to help find the lady,” comments a fourth.

In September last year, an Apple Watch was credited for saving a man’s life. The device detected a man’s fall during a biking trip and also alerted emergency services about the accident. The incident went viral all over the Internet.