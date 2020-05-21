e-paper
Home / It's Viral / You won't believe who wins this fight between a tiny frog and a leopard. Watch

You won’t believe who wins this fight between a tiny frog and a leopard. Watch

The unusual ending of the video has left people stunned.

it-s-viral Updated: May 21, 2020 19:49 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the frog and the leopard.
The image shows the frog and the leopard. (Twitter/@Susanta Nanda)
         

If the phrase “size doesn’t matter” had a face it would be of this tiny frog that forced a leopard to back off. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the 18-second-long video details a scuffle between the leopard and the frog. It shows how the tiny amphibian makes the deadly leopard to leave the field.

“Times are changing. Unbelievable fight between a frog and leopard. And see who wins ,” Nanda wrote and shared the video.

Yes, the video is incredible as it shows something highly unusual.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video sparked all sorts of reactions among people. While some were surprised to see such turns of events, a few tried to explain the incident. Several people also wrote that in a fight it’s not the size that matters.

“Size doesn’t matter… proved!” wrote a Twitter user. “Frogs are not in the food chain of Leopards which are more towards warm-blooded animals - probably that is the reason why leopard turned away!!” expressed another. “Strong resistance can unsettle the most powerful adversaries,” wrote a third.

In an attempt to explain the incident, one Twitter user wrote, “This looks like a poison dart frog, which is mainly found in Brazil . They produce skin secretions and along with their spiny bony protrusions can be quite a threat to many animals. So the leopard might have walked back after realising the threat posed by the frog.”

Contradicting the theory, another user of the micro-blogging site tweeted, “I don’t think it’s a poison dart frog because it doesn’t look like one. Also, poison dart frog is found in Central and South America. But the cat in the video is leopard which is not found in South America. Only Jaguar found in South America and this isn’t Jaguar.”

What do you think of the video?

