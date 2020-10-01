Ashok Gehlot calls for apolitical Covid-19 campaign, Raje, Kataria extend support

jaipur

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday appealed to leaders of all parties, MPs, MLAs to actively participate in the mass movement against coronavirus-- being launched on October 2—by rising above the political divide and making it successful. He also held discussions with elected representatives of various political parties through video conferences.

The public movement against the disease will also include free distribution of face masks to encourage people to follow the prescribed protocol for protection against the virus.

Gehlot has called upon everybody to take a pledge to make the movement an effective weapon against the virus.

“If the number of corona positive cases increases then it will be a big challenge for us,” said Gehlot before adding that the movement starting from October 2 is not a political campaign, but a non-political campaign against coronavirus, requiring cooperation from everyone.

“Saving life is our top priority. There will be no shortage of funds to prevent the coronavirus infection,” said the CM.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje thanked Gehlot for reaching out to public representatives from all parties. She said that the corona infection was in its most dangerous phase now and everyone was required to work together, rising above party politics, to defeat it. She suggested that no event or program should be organised when there are chances of the infection increasing further.

State minister Shanti Dhariwal said that the public movement against corona will be started in 11 district headquarters initially and later extended to other districts.

“One crore masks will be distributed to the general public during this event. If required, more masks will be made available. Awareness work will be done by dividing urban areas into 10 parts,” said Dhariwal.

Leader of opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria said that public representatives and government employees will also have to take a pledge to follow all the health protocols. He said that the party will extend full cooperation for the programme’s publicity and success.

Apart from distribution of free masks, announcement will be made through public address systems at all mandis, markets, railway stations, hospitals, bus depots, public places, religious places, government and private offices and construction labourers ghettos among other places to spread awareness against the disease, during the campaign.

The sanitation employees of urban bodies in the identified cities will put campaign stickers on the houses in their areas. Stickers with awareness messages will be put up on means of public transport like buses, trains, autos, e-rickshaws etc.

As of September 30, the state has recorded a total of 1,33,119 positive cases and 1471 deaths. Currently, 20,376 active coronavirus cases are in the state. While the disease positivity rate is 4.31%, lower than the country average of 8.51%.

Similarly, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 fatality rate is 1.11%, marginally better than the national average of 1.57%. State’s recovery rate of 83.59% is also higher than the 83% recovery rate logged by the country.