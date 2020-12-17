e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Portion of under-construction shop falls directly on man’s head in Rajasthan

Portion of under-construction shop falls directly on man’s head in Rajasthan

While one pedestrian managed to escape quickly, the second person suffered serious injuries.

jaipur Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 11:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police personnel inspect site of incident.
Police personnel inspect site of incident. (ANI/Twitter)
         

A pillar from an under-construction shop fell directly on a man’s head in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Wednesday. News agency ANI has shared the video of the incident which shows two people walking on a street when suddenly a large rectangular cement pillar falls on top of a man’s head.

 

The video which is more than half a minute is presumably taken from a CCTV camera installed in the area. In the video, two men can be seen walking on a road together when they were both caught by surprise when a cement pillar from a shop fell on top of one of the pedestrians. While one pedestrian managed to escape quickly, the second person suffered serious injuries.

The police while speaking to ANI said, “There was some construction work going on in a shop. The column fell from the third floor. One person sustained serious injuries & has been sent to the hospital for treatment. We are trying to speak with the owner of the shop.”

tags
top news
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
India’s 42nd communications satellite moments away from launch
India’s 42nd communications satellite moments away from launch
Gehlot govt finishes 2 crisis ridden years with few hits and misses
Gehlot govt finishes 2 crisis ridden years with few hits and misses
1st Test, Day 1 Live: Pujara stands strong, India score 41/2 in 1st session
1st Test, Day 1 Live: Pujara stands strong, India score 41/2 in 1st session
India nears 9.5 million Covid recoveries: Where other countries stand
India nears 9.5 million Covid recoveries: Where other countries stand
Maruti readying compact SUV based on Baleno: Report
Maruti readying compact SUV based on Baleno: Report
Should India go for more free trade pacts? Citigroup economist answers | Budget
Should India go for more free trade pacts? Citigroup economist answers | Budget
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In