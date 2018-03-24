Woman beaten to death over land row in Sawai Madhopur village

Eighteen people allegedly thrashed a 55-year-old woman with sticks and iron rod over a land dispute in a village of Sawai Madhopur on late Friday, killing her on the spot, police said on Saturday.

Police said Geeta and her husband Ghanshyam had a farm next to another farm of the accused. The couple wanted a passage to their farm through the accused’s land.

“The two parties were having arguments over the issue for the past few days. Earlier, the victim and her husband wanted to take their tractor through the land of the accused but were stopped, leading to a dispute. On Friday, the accused reached the victim’s house and attacked them,” said Ajeet Singh, station house officer (SHO), Bharawana Kalan.

He said the assailants attacked Geeta with sticks and iron rod which resulted in her death on the spot.

The autopsy of the deceased was conducted on Saturday and the report is awaited, the SHO said.

The woman’s husband and son were also beaten but did not suffer “any serious injuries”, he said.

Police registered a case of murder against 18 people on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s son.