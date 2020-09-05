9,746 fresh cases push Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 390,000

karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday registered 9,746 cases and 128 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, taking the overall tally to 389,232, the state health department said. The total cases include 283,298 discharges and nearly 6,300 deaths.

The state also witnessed record 9,102 patients getting discharged after recovery on Saturday.

The health department in its bulletin added that out of the 99,617 active cases, 98,848 patients are under isolation at designated Covid-19 hospitals and are reported to be stable where 769 patients are in ICU.

Out of the total cases reported on Saturday, 3,093 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Bengaluru Urban reported the maximum cases on Saturday followed by districts such as Mysuru (790), Belagavi (473), Davangere (395) and Dakshina Kannada (377) etc.

The maximum discharges and positive cases are from Bengaluru Urban too which stand at 101,152 and 144,757 respectively.

Over 3.2 million samples have been tested in Karnataka so far out of which 76,761 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday registered yet another highest single-day spike of 86,432 Covid-19 cases, which pushed the tally to over 4 million, as per the union health ministry’s dashboard.

This is the third consecutive day that over 80,000 cases have been added in a span of 24 hours in the country. As many as 70,072 recoveries in last 24 hours took the recovery rate to over 77 per cent.

