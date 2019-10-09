Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops

kerala

Jolly Joseph, who was arrested from Kerala’s Kozhikode on Saturday in connection with six deaths in her family between 2002 and 2016, was planning more murders, according to the special investigation team (SIT) probing the sensational cyanide killings in the nondescript village of Koodathayi.

“We have some evidences that she planned more killings. But it is too early to arrive at a conclusion” said Kozhikode rural SP K G Simon who is leading the probe. He said seven more persons will be summoned in coming days for questioning.

The serial murders unfolded last Saturday after police arrested three persons, including the prime accused Jolly Joseph (47) her friend M Mathew who arranged cyanide and Praju Kumar, a jewellery employee, who supplied the poisonous substance.

First to get killed in the serial murder was Anamma Thomas in 2002, a retired teacher, and her husband Tom Thomas died in 2008. Their son Roy Thomas died in 2011 and another relative Mathew M, also brother of Anamma, died in 2014. Two years later another relative Sily and her one year-old child Alphine (ex-wife and daughter of Jolly Joseph’s second husband Shaju Scaria) also died under mysterious circumstances. All deaths had eerie similarities and the only person present during all these deaths was Jolly.

During questioning it also came to light that three people, including her sister-in-law Renji narrowly escaped after getting immediate medical attention.

The SIT is likely to arrest more people on Wednesday and is is also planning to approach an advanced forensic laboratory abroad to detect cyanide traces from exhumed remains.

“We have identified a couple of labs in the United States and UK. We know it is difficult to trace scientific evidences in the case because some of the murders took place 17 years ago. We are planning to send remains to some of the best labs in the world,” said state director general of police Loknath Behra adding the investigating team will be strengthened by inducting more officers specialized in crime detection and forensic science.

The SIT is also planning to make Shaju Scaria, the second husband of prime accused Jolly, an approver. Meanwhile, the police have started investigation in the death of a former Congress leader P Ramakrishnan. His son M Rohith had filed a compliant saying his father also died under similar circumstances. He said that his father had a real estate dealing with one Suleikha who is running a beauty parlour near the National Institute of Technology in Kozhikode. Jolly was a regular customer at the beauty parlour.

