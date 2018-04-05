Candidates stopped from filing nomination for West Bengal rural polls: BJP leader to SC

A West Bengal BJP leader on Thursday moved the Supreme Court alleging that his party candidates are not being allowed to file nomination papers for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state and sought the court’s help in the matter.

The petition, filed by a state party unit secretary, sought deployment of Central forces for smooth conduct of the panchayat polls scheduled in May. The last date for filing nominations is April 9.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud promised to hear the matter on Friday. “We will hear this tomorrow,” the bench said as the BJP leader’s counsel Aishwarya Bhati made her submissions.

The lawyer alleged that large-scale violence has been perpetrated against BJP activists in West Bengal in recent times. Bhati also referred to the recent murder of a Dalit leader in the state and accused TMC-led state government of fomenting trouble.