Home / Kolkata / Five dead, four injured in an explosion inside a factory in West Bengal

Five dead, four injured in an explosion inside a factory in West Bengal

Police are yet to identify the persons who were killed, as the bodies are charred

kolkata Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 14:26 IST
Sreyasi Pal
Sreyasi Pal
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Five persons were killed and four others injured in an explosion that took place in a recycling factory at Malda in north Bengal on Thursday morning.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has directed Firhad Hakim, the state urban development minister, to rush to the spot in a helicopter. He will reach in the evening.

“Efforts are being made so that family members of the dead receive a compensation of Rs2 lakh at the earliest. The injured will get a compensation of Rs50,000. The situation is being monitored from the state secretariat at Nabanna,” Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the chief secretary of West Bengal, told reporters at the state secretariat in Howrah.

Police are yet to identify the persons who were killed, as the bodies are charred. The injured were shifted to the state-run medical college and hospital.

“While four persons died on the spot; one succumbed later in the hospital. The preliminary investigation revealed that the explosion took place because of some fault in the machines. A forensic team is on its way,” said Alok Rajoria, the superintendent of police of Malda.

Locals said that the blast took place around 11am when nearly 20 workers were working inside the factory, which recycled plastic, iron and brass.

“The explosion was so powerful that people staying at least two kilometres away could also hear the noise. Not only did the walls of the factory collapse and its roof blow off, but a few houses in its vicinity were also damaged,” said Sohurul Biswas, a local resident.

“The factory is owned by one Amlu Sheikh. One Ketabuddin Sheikh used to look after the daily activities in the factory,” said a local resident who refused to be identified. Police said that they are now searching for the factory owner.

A section of the locals, however, alleged that crude bombs may have been stored in the factory and the premises had become a meeting place for miscreants over the years. Police said an investigation was going on.

Delhi: Penalty for not wearing mask in public increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Covid-19: Why did you wait for court order to start taking action, Delhi HC asks govt
Why is President Trump pursuing recount of 2 Wisconsin counties?
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
