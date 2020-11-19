e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Girl’s body dumped in a sack on Kolkata street, questions abound

Girl’s body dumped in a sack on Kolkata street, questions abound

The body was sent for autopsy and the police are scanning the footage of CCTv installed in the area.

kolkata Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 13:25 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The victim was living with her friend for the past few months and had stepped out of the house on Wednesday evening after receiving a phone call.
The victim was living with her friend for the past few months and had stepped out of the house on Wednesday evening after receiving a phone call.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 20-year-old woman’s body was found dumped in a polythene sack on a road in Kolkata’s Ekbalpore area in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said that it was around 2:30am that locals spotted a white-coloured polythene sack dumped on the road. A woman’s leg was jutting out of the sack. The victim was later identified as Saba Khatoon.

“There was a non-continuous ligature mark around her neck which suggests death by strangulation. There were some abrasion marks on her elbow,” said a senior police officer.

The body was sent for autopsy and the police are scanning the footage of CCTv installed in the area from where the body was recovered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman used to live with her friend. Her mother had long died and her father used to live separately. Earlier, she used to live with her grandmother but later started living with a friend.

Also Read: West Bengal: Man kills parents, attempts suicide; rescued from Howrah apartment

Police said that according to a family member, Khatoon was addicted to some drugs. On Wednesday, she received a call on her mobile phone around 7:30 pm and went out of the friend’s house with whom she was staying over the past few months. Thereafter, her phone was found to be switched off.

“Further investigation by homicide wing officials of the detective department is on. The woman’s friends and family members were being questioned,” said a senior officer.

tags
top news
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
‘You were shaken out of slumber’: High Court raps Delhi govt over Covid-19 surge
‘You were shaken out of slumber’: High Court raps Delhi govt over Covid-19 surge
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Fadnavis hits out at MVA government, calls it anti-development
Fadnavis hits out at MVA government, calls it anti-development
Corona Thomas: Kerala local body polls candidate is making heads turn
Corona Thomas: Kerala local body polls candidate is making heads turn
Covid-19 and Guillain Barre Syndrome: Relation, causes and symptoms
Covid-19 and Guillain Barre Syndrome: Relation, causes and symptoms
The quest for a Covid-19 vaccine | HT Explains
The quest for a Covid-19 vaccine | HT Explains
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In