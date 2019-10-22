e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

‘Not going to do it’: Mamata Banerjee on detention centres for ‘foreigners’

Mamata Banerjee’s remarks came after Surya Kanta Mishra, the state unit secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), threatened from a party gathering in Howrah district on Sunday that should the Centre try to build detention camps in the state, they would lead the people to demolish the structure(s).

kolkata Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that her government would not allow building detention camps in the state to house those who would be excluded from Indian citizenship.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that her government would not allow building detention camps in the state to house those who would be excluded from Indian citizenship. (ANI Photo)
         

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that her government would not allow building detention camps in the state to house those who would be excluded from Indian citizenship following any screening exercise to identify foreigners.

“There is no question of detention camps. They have to do it through the state government, but we are not going to do that. You can be rest assured about it. There will be no detention camp in Bengal,” Mamata Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting in Siliguri of North Bengal.

Her remarks came after Surya Kanta Mishra, the state unit secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), threatened from a party gathering in Howrah district on Sunday that should the Centre try to build detention camps in the state, they would lead the people to demolish the structure(s).

On July 24, Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, while answering a question in the Rajya Sabha, said, “With a view to formalise the setting up of detention/holding centres in various States/UTs for restricting the movement of illegal immigrants/foreign nationals awaiting deportation, the Government has prepared a Model Detention Centre Manual and circulated to all State Governments/UT Administrations on 09.01.2019.”

During an interview with a TV channel last week, Union home minister Amit Shah said that the government was making preparations for building detention camps for illegal citizens.

Responding to Mamata Banerjee’s Tuesday statement, BJP state unit president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee sounded like an empty vessel.

“She loves to talk big. Could she prevent implementation of GST, abrogation of Article 370 and the Triple Talaq Bill? She would not be able to prevent it once the process of National Register of Citizens is launched by the Centre.”

The BJP has repeatedly said that the question of implementing NRC will arise only after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), which aims to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from India’s neighbouring Muslim countries, is passed in the Parliament.

Mamata Banerjee, however, reiterated her opposition to the CAB from Tuesday’s meeting in Siliguri.

“We have opposed CAB because it divides the people on religious grounds. We stick to our stand,” she said.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:14 IST

tags
top news
Infosys investors lose Rs 53,000 crore as shares tank amid row over CEO
Infosys investors lose Rs 53,000 crore as shares tank amid row over CEO
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
‘Not doing it’: Bengal CM on Centre’s detention camps for ‘foreigners’
‘Not doing it’: Bengal CM on Centre’s detention camps for ‘foreigners’
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
2 BSP leaders garlanded with shoes, paraded outside party office in Rajasthan
2 BSP leaders garlanded with shoes, paraded outside party office in Rajasthan
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News
Kolkata News