e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / ‘TMC govt did ‘cheap politics’ with Soumitra Chatterjee’s body’, alleges Cong’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

‘TMC govt did ‘cheap politics’ with Soumitra Chatterjee’s body’, alleges Cong’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee was cremated with full state honours. As his body wastaken to Keoratala crematorium thousands of people, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior Left leaders, walked in a procession.

kolkata Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:41 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kolkata
Congress leader and WBPCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses a dharna to protest against Central Government over the newly passed farm laws and attack on Dalit women, in Kolkata.
Congress leader and WBPCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses a dharna to protest against Central Government over the newly passed farm laws and attack on Dalit women, in Kolkata.(PTI)
         

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that the TMC government in the state did “cheap politics” with the mortal remains of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, while not giving him due respect during his lifetime.

Chowdhury met the thespian’s daughter Poulomi Basu at their Golf Green residence in south Kolkata.

“The Trinamool Congress did not give him due respect after coming to power in the state in 2011. They had removed him from various committees. But after his death on November 15, they did cheap politics with his body,” the Congress Lok Sabha leader told reporters.

Chatterjee’s body was kept at Rabindra Sadan in central Kolkata for people to pay their last tributes. It was then taken to Keoratala crematorium as thousands of people, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior Left leaders, walked in a procession. He was cremated with full state honours.

“We think Soumitra Babu’s vast experience could have been used in a better way by this government but he was kept out of the state’s key committees on art and culture,” Chowdhury said.

The state government should take an initiative to build an archive of the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee’s life and works, the Baharampur MP said.

When asked about Chowdhury’s criticism of the state government, Basu said, “We don’t want to get into all these.” A TMC leader, however, termed Chowdhury’s criticism as “extremely unfortunate and in poor taste”.

“While everyone in West Bengal grieved on the day of Soumitra Chatterjee’s death, many hit the streets to bid adieu to ‘Apu’ but Chowdhury has chosen the occasion to do politics after three days,” he said.

tags
top news
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Delhi: 50 people allowed at weddings, limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
Delhi: 50 people allowed at weddings, limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
China detects coronavirus on more seafood imports from India
China detects coronavirus on more seafood imports from India
Bhima Koregaon case: Varavara Rao to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days
Bhima Koregaon case: Varavara Rao to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days
Nitish Kumar CM for namesake, says Shiv Sena, predicts his future
Nitish Kumar CM for namesake, says Shiv Sena, predicts his future
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In