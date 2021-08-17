Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / 18-year-old Odisha boy makes miniature wooden replica of Puri's Jagannath Temple
art culture

18-year-old Odisha boy makes miniature wooden replica of Puri's Jagannath Temple

Dilip Maharana, 18, amazed people by building a miniature wooden replica of Puri's Jagannath Temple. "I have built a wooden replica of Jagannath Temple which is 5.5 inches high, length is 12 inch and width is 9 inch. It took me 1.5 months to make this version of temple," said Maharana.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 08:38 PM IST
An 18-year-old boy has amazed people by building a miniature wooden replica of Puri's Jagannath Temple.(ANI)

An 18-year-old boy has amazed people by building a miniature wooden replica of Puri's Jagannath Temple.

Dilip Maharana, who hails from Behrampur situated in Odisha's Ganjam district told ANI that it took over a month to build the artwork.

The young artist has given utmost importance to the details of the temple by making the arches and architectural structure in exact proportion.

"I have built a wooden replica of Jagannath Temple which is 5.5 inches high, length is 12 inch and width is 9 inch. It took me 1.5 months to make this version of temple," he said.

Maharana further said that he wanted to utilize his time at home amid the COVID-induced restrictions which confined him at home. Presently, he is pursuing B Com and is in first year of college. "I wanted to do something different during this period," he added.

The miniature complex built by the young artist has over 10 large and small temple structures in it.

He has previously built a temple of Lord Ram, an idol of an inch Goddesses Durga, and has earned a reputation as a Grand Master in the India and Asia Book of Records.

The artist said that he has made two replicas of the temples which he desires to gift Prime Minister Narendra Modi and another to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puri temple jagannath puri puri jagannath temple artists art
TRENDING NEWS

Woman shares clip of ragpicker from Bengaluru speaking fluent English. Watch

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP