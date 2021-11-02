Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / 400-year-old method of making eco-friendly firecrackers with clay revived in Vadodara
art culture

400-year-old method of making eco-friendly firecrackers with clay revived in Vadodara

An NGO named Pramukh Parivaar Foundation has helped in the revival of this art which is four centuries old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto of 'Vocal for Local' inspired the NGO to bring this ages-old art back to life.
400-year-old method of making eco-friendly firecrackers with clay revived in Vadodara(ANI)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 07:43 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Vadodara (gujarat)

A 400-year-old way of making firecrackers using clay is witnessing a small revival in Vadodara.

In Kumharwada, Fatehpur of Vadodara district live some craftsmen who have expertise in making firecrackers using clay, a variety of crackers known as Kothis. But then, Chinese firecrackers flooded the Indian markets which stopped the production of these firecrackers for around two decades.

An NGO named Pramukh Parivaar Foundation has helped in the revival of this art which is four centuries old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto of 'Vocal for Local' inspired the NGO to bring this ages-old art back to life. This will not only put this art form before the newer generation, but also provide some much-needed employment.

Nital Gandhi, the president of Pramukh Parivaar Foundation said, "These firecrackers are 100 per cent indigenous. Kothis are made out of clay. A potter made them using clay. Chakri is made out of paper and bamboo. Our aim is to provide as much employment to the local artists. These are eco-friendly. They dissolve after being used. Also, they are safe for children. Anyone can use these firecrackers. Our theme is 'Vocal for Local'."

The craftsman named Raman Prajapati credited the NGO for making him produce Kothis once again and said that they were safe to an extent that one could burst them while keeping it in their hands.

"It is a 400-year-old way of making crackers. Older people used to make Kothis. 20 years back I stopped because it was not profitable. But then Nital bhai arrived and I showed him samples of a few Kothis. Then I arranged 2 tractors worth of clay and made them. I got to earn during this Diwali. We can make 1-5 lakh Kothis," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
diwali 2021 firecrackers
