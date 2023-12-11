The New Year is right around the corner, and we are all gearing up to celebrate it with our friends and family. One of the biggest traditions every year is setting up resolutions. However, the longest-running joke with New Year's resolutions is that the majority of us fail to achieve them. Resolutions are much easier to make than to keep. Many of us abandon them before we even reach the mid-year. The problem is we don't know how to keep our resolutions. So, we decided to help you out with practical ways which will help you to stick to your resolutions in New Year 2024. Check it out below. How to keep your New Year resolutions for 2024 (Pexels)

7 practical ways to stick to your New Year resolutions in 2024

Choose a specific goal

Instead of overburdening yourself, going for unrealistic New Year plans or making vague goals, focus on something more concrete that you can realistically set your sights on. In other words, don't opt for resolutions like 'lose weight', 'be more productive' or 'get in shape'. Choose a concrete or achievable goal like losing 10 pounds, making daily to-do lists, or running a half-marathon. It will help you build a realistic plan to achieve them.

Write it down

Documenting your resolutions will help them feel more realistic and concrete in your mind. Once you have physical proof of what you want to achieve in the coming year, it will remind you to stay focused on days you don't feel motivated. Write your resolutions where you can always see them.

Take small steps

Don't push yourself too hard. For instance, many of us aim to lose weight in our New Year resolutions. If you tell yourself to lose 30 kgs in a week, that will be too hard for your body and mind. However, with small steps like losing 10 kgs in 30 days, you have given yourself an achievable goal. You should adjust your goals according to your capabilities and avoid stressing yourself. Taking on too much too quickly is why so many New Year's resolutions fail.

Avoid repeating failures from the past

Another strategy for keeping your New Year's resolution is avoiding the same resolution year after year. If people can't do it the first two or three times, they've already tried and failed. If you choose the same goals you've had previously, spend some time evaluating your previous results. If you trust yourself, then go for it. Additionally, consider altering your resolution slightly to make it more feasible.

Get support

Having a solid support system can help you stay motivated and accountable. You can share your resolutions with your partner, work colleague or best friends. Essentially, they should be like-minded. Explain your goals and ask them to help you achieve your objectives.

Make happy resolutions

Instead of choosing goals that seem unattainable, opt for resolutions that you will enjoy keeping and will enrich your lives. If you're struggling, choose resolutions like 'Read for an hour every day,' 'Go for a one-hour walk every day', 'watch a documentary every week', 'run three days a week', or whatever resolutions you'd find fun to keep.

Don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good

Aiming for perfection can put a lot of pressure on your mind. Instead, tackle your goals in small steps and settle for good instead of perfect results. For example, if your aim is running a marathon, don't dive first into it if you are just starting. Take baby steps by going for runs weekly and increasing your aims gradually. Once you believe you are ready, go for that marathon and ace it.