According to artwork sellers and experts, an additional step towards ensuring that art isn’t counterfeited is by means of holographic stickers which is exclusive to each artwork sold. The holograph sticker on the authenticity certificate coincides with a sticker on the back of the canvas or paperwork and this is a seal of authenticity of the artwork being an original creation by the artist. 9 tips to assess the authenticity of an art piece (Photo by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Uday Jain, Director at Dhoomimal Gallery, suggested some common methods and considerations in the authentication of artwork -

Art experts, scholars, and historians may be consulted to provide opinions on the authenticity of a piece. These individuals typically have expertise in the specific artist, time period, or art movement associated with the artwork in question. Scientific Analysis: Advanced scientific techniques, such as carbon dating, pigment analysis, and infrared imaging, can be employed to examine the materials used in the artwork. These analyses can provide insights into the age of the materials and the techniques employed by the artist.

Advanced scientific techniques, such as carbon dating, pigment analysis, and infrared imaging, can be employed to examine the materials used in the artwork. These analyses can provide insights into the age of the materials and the techniques employed by the artist. Documentation and Certificates: Some artworks come with certificates of authenticity issued by the artist, galleries, or other reputable entities. However, fraudulent certificates can be an issue, so the reputation and reliability of the issuing party are crucial.

Some artworks come with certificates of authenticity issued by the artist, galleries, or other reputable entities. However, fraudulent certificates can be an issue, so the reputation and reliability of the issuing party are crucial. Authentication Boards: Some artists have established authentication boards or committees to review and authenticate their works. These boards are often composed of experts in the field and may require submission of detailed documentation and images for review.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Vaishnavi Murali, Founder and Curator at Eikowa Art, recommended three tips to ensure that the art you are purchasing is authentic: