A musical ode to American Independence

Statesman John Adams had rightly about Fourth of July: “It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.” Though Covid-19 and the pandemic won’t allow large scale celebration, but one can still experience the fervour online, as this part of the world rings in the American Independence Day (July 4), with an hour long virtual performance by Streetlights, a band from Manipur, which plays country, pop and a little bit of rock music.

This event, organised by a non profit organisation, Kutumb foundation in collaboration with the American Center New Delhi, is part of a year long series of performing arts events, titled Josh-e-Umang. This series has been focussing on relevant social issues and highlights the common threads between the United States and India.

Somaya Rumthao, vocalist from Streetlights, who will perform songs that are written or sung by American artistes, says, “We love America even though we have never been there ourselves. It’s a great nation with diverse people from different origins living in it. Some of our favourite bands and artists who have inspired us are from America. We also love the idea of the great American dream. We hope that the people watching this live show will join us in wishing the nation of America and its people a Happy Independence Day! Because of the time constrains, and due to the current Covid situation, our arrangement and performance may not be as perfect as we would have wanted it to be. But, we hope people like it.”

Joy King, director, American Center, says, “We are excited to host Streetlights as we celebrate our Independence Day and pay tribute to American music. These talented musicians have shown how art transcends boundaries and strengthens the friendship between American and Indian people.”

So, what are you waiting for? Schedule an hour to hear songs by American singer-songwriter John Denver and singer Blake Shelton, all at one place!

