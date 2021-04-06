Afghanistan food festival held in Hyderabad, aims to promote culture, trade

A ten-day food and craft festival was organised by the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Hyderabad to promote culture, trade and mutual relationship between New Delhi and Kabul.

"We aim to strengthen cultural and trade ties between India and Afghanistan. To promote mutual interest of both nations, we've arranged traders' meet and workshops," said Muhammad Suleman Kakar, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Hyderabad.

The main purpose of conducting such festivals is to expand the trade and business between the two countries.

"As a part of the festival, we are conducting a traders meeting on April 6th, 2021, where buyers and sellers come together to have a look at the traders who have come from Afghanistan to display their products. And the following day we will be having a world interactive workshop will be conducted for the development of import and exports between Afghanistan and India, thus promoting the mutual interests of both the countries," he said.

As a part of the festival, various dishes of Afghanistan have been put to display alongside various dry fruits, Afghani clothes and various types of ornaments stuffed with precious stones. The organisers said that the food festival aims to strengthen, the already strong bond and friendship between Afghanistan and India.

Speaking to ANI, Consul General said that this ten-day Afghanistan food festival is a part of the cultural exchange programme.

"We are trying to promote culture, mutually between both the countries through this food festival. Through such food and cultural festivals, people from both the countries are getting more connected thus leading to strengthening the already strong bond between both the countries," said Kakar.

Appreciating the strong friendship both India and Afghanistan shares, Kakar said that he is looking to further strengthen the cultural ties between both countries.

Further speaking about the food festival, Kakar said that the food festival has been receiving a very good response since the festival inauguration that took place on April 1st, 2021.

He further said that due to the covid situation, almost everything and every country throughout the world has been affected.

"The covid pandemic has impacted countries, trade and businesses and most importantly each and every individual. Though we have planned to organise this kind of festivals, but due to the covid pandemic, most the plans have been cancelled and now we expect that the situations settle down and more cultural exchange take place between both the countries."

He further added that even during the pandemic times, the trade between both the countries have continued showing the trust and bonding that both the countries share with each other.

"Due to the historical and cultural links that both the countries share, India and Afghanistan, till date shares a very strong bond. In order to promote even more cultural exchange, we have to conduct even more exchange programs that includes sports, music, arts and crafts, capacity building trainings, infrastructural development between both countries," said the Consul General.

He said that both India and Afghanistan have always taken a common stand at international arenas making it the basis for friendship.

Speaking to ANI, Charu Das, the Founder and Director of CD Foundation, the organiser of the Afghanistan food festival, said that the main intention to organise the food festival is to promote and strengthen the cultural bond between Afghanistan and Telangana. She said that the easiest way to connect with people is through culture and food.

