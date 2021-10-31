Ahoy pet parents! Delhi’s first park for pet dogs gets an artsy avatar

New Delhi

What if your furry buddy could go for a walk in a park without being bothered by strays or taunts of nagging neighbours? Oh no, we aren’t asking you to travel abroad! Delhi is getting it’s first dog park, which is not only equipped with grooming and veterinary services, but also has vibrant walls with street art of doggos that is sure to make all the pet lovers drool.

This exclusive green spot for pet dogs in Old Rajinder Nagar’s Chetak Park, by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, is being hailed by pet parents as a hit idea. Karol Bagh-based entrepreneur Reshma Chawla, exclaims, “So happy that this is opening in my neighbourhood... I would love to take my two Golden Retrievers there! It looks to be safe. Usually my dogs would get caught up with strays, but this dog park is a place where they can freely mingle with other pets.” And Anshul Khurana, a Patel Nagar-based dog parent adds, “Pets do need space for themselves. A park with an off leash area and swings is a relief for not only the dogs, but also their humans.”

Information on pet care is also available at the newly inaugurated park.

The walls of the park have paintings of about 40 dog figures. “Delhi currently doesn’t have any pet dog park, and this is specifically designed to cater to that need, so that people bring in their pets, who are able to run around and indulge in activities while making new friends,” says Yogesh Saini from Delhi Street Art. Talking about the murals his team has created on the park’s walls, he elucidates, “We began painting the park about five days ago. It’s all been designed in a colourful, pop artsy style. What we’ve created on the walls are essentially visuals of pet dogs. People can take selfies with these cute dog figures, and even indulge in activities with their pets. The park also has information on pet care. And we’ve even painted old tyres for the dogs to run through, and a sitting area for the pet parents to sit; these have words like sit, fetch, and catch.”

The wall paintings in the park have been created in a pop artsy, vibrant style, say artists from Delhi Street Art.

Deepak, one of the artists from the 10 member core team that has painted this park, shares how the team had fun while drawing and painting dogs of different breeds. “I’ve painted the four main portraits at the entrance of the park. The walls here are textured, so to draw details on them was quite challenging. But we all had fun! We were also joined in by 20 art students from different schools and colleges, who painted on a separate wall.”

Author tweets @siddhijainn

