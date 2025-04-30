Menu Explore
Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 60% off on carpets, rugs, cushion covers, and decorative items

ByShweta Pandey
Apr 30, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Amazon summer sale is scheduled to start tomorrow, and you can get up to 60% off on home furnishing like carpets, rugs, cushion covers, and more.

SUFIYA RUGS Hand Tufted Carpet NZ Wool with Silk Abstract Design Non Slip Luxury Exclusive Carpet for Living Room Bedroom (10X12 FT 300X360 CM) - DX526 View Details checkDetails

₹30,199

Export House Cotton Textured Cushion Cover with Hand Embroidery Set of 5, Ethnic Indian Cushion Covers with Back Zipper, 16 x 16 Inch Decorative Pillow Cover View Details checkDetails

₹3,371

Sleepyhead Premium Soft Chenille Throw for Sofa, Bed & Couch (72X48 Inches Grey)| TC - 210 View Details checkDetails

₹749

SwarnHouse Blessing Ashirwad Buddha Statue Samadhi Idol Figurine 3 feet Fiber for Indoor & Outdoor (Golden) View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

LADECOR Large Abstract Wall Art Wildlife Nature Paintings. Modern Art Large Size Canvas Framed for Home Decor. Painting for Living Room, Office, Home, Hotels, Resorts. (E, Black Floating Frame) View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

Bombay Dyeing King Size Bedsheet 300 Thread Count Digitally Printed Premium Collection Floral Cottage 274cm x 274cm with 4 Pillow Covers | Floral Cottage 7437 Blue View Details checkDetails

₹4,979

Sara Carpets Novelty Collection Hand Tufted Woollen Carpets 1 inch Thickness for Living Room Bedroom. Hall Size 5 x 8 feet (150X240 Cm) Multi B24 View Details checkDetails

₹12,399

SUFIYA RUGS Hand Tufted Carpet NZ Wool with Silk Abstract Design Non Slip Luxury Exclusive Carpet for Living Room Bedroom (10X12 FT 300X360 CM) - DX526 View Details checkDetails

₹30,199

Carpet For Living Room Hand-Tufted Modern Design Carpet- 1 Inch Thickness (Multi Color, 9 x 12 Feet, Woollen) View Details checkDetails

₹21,591

Regal Carpet Kashmiri Silk Carpet for Living Room 9 X 12 Feet (270x360 cm) Green Multi View Details checkDetails

₹21,449

AKIRA CARPETS Kashmiri Traditional Persian Design Rectangular Carpet For Your Living Room And Bedroom And For Hall Size 9 X 12 Feet Color-Ivory View Details checkDetails

₹19,441

HassanCarpet Woollen Handmade Tufted Carpet Quality Silk & Wool Floral Irregular Shape Blossom & Vibrant Colours for Living Room (Pink - 6x9 feet) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

Urban Modern Decor Featuring Soft Shaggy Carpet & Rug for Your Bedroom and Livingroom [Size-10x12 feet & Color-Navy Blue]. View Details checkDetails

₹23,988

Valley Craft Beige Light Handmade Tuffted Blended Pure Woollen Carpet/Rug for Living Room,Bedroom & Hall Size -8 X 10 Ft View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

Ekam Art Handmade Kantha Work Cotton Cushion Covers Square Shape 16 x 16 Inch Wholesale Lot of 100 Pc View Details checkDetails

₹14,400

JAUXIO Diamond Pinch Pleated Crystal Velvet Throw Pillows, Bedroom Cushions 2 Pack Solid Pintuck Throw Cushion Cover for Home Decor Hidden Zipper Closure (20x36 Inches, Navy) View Details checkDetails

₹10,878

Export House Cotton Textured Cushion Cover with Hand Embroidery Set of 5, Ethnic Indian Cushion Covers with Back Zipper, 16 x 16 Inch Decorative Pillow Cover View Details checkDetails

₹3,371

Real Desi Jacquard cushion cover Attractive heavy cotton chenille fabric cushion covers | square decorative cushion cover for couch bed & living room Pack of 2 24*24 inch cushion 60*60 cm Light Beige View Details checkDetails

₹449

LUSHLYF Macrame Knotwork Tufted Cushion Cover - 18x18 Inch Fine Cotton Slub Fabric, Intricate Rustic Design, Soft and Durable, Ideal for Living Room, Bedroom, and Lounge Decor (Set of 5) View Details checkDetails

₹2,882

ODE & CLEO Embroidery Cotton Cushion Covers 18X18 In With Zip Closure,Cushion Cover For Sofa,Flower Dori Multicolor Pillow Covers For Sofa,Living Room,Bed Or Home Décor Cushion Cover Set Of 5,200 TC View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

Madizz Pack of 2 Soft Plush Short Wool Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow Covers Luxury Style Cushion Case Pillow Shell for Sofa Bedroom Square Khaki 16x16 inch View Details checkDetails

₹3,085.16

Royal DecoFurnishing Indian Brocade Silk Mughal Banarasi Floral Effect Cushion Covers (Yellow, Grey & Golden, 16x 16 inches, 40x40Cms) - Set of 4 View Details checkDetails

₹2,475

DMAASA Soft Cotton Throw Blanket 50x70 Inches Cozy and Lightweight, Perfect for Sofa, Bed, and Travel – Ideal for All Seasons (Multi-Color_05) View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

SASHAA WORLD Lightweight Soft Chenille Throw | Throw Blanket for Sofa, Bed, Chair & Travel | Rust Throw Blanket | Pack of 1, 130 x 180 cm View Details checkDetails

₹959

SAJAVAT HOME Hand-Knitted Pure Cotton 3 Seater Sofa Throw | 80x52 Inches/204x132 Cm | Throw for Sofa, Bed, Chair & Travel - Ideal for All Season | Pack of 1 (Arctic Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹999

Ravaiyaa - Attitude is everything Cotton Soft Blanket Hand Knitted Winter Warm Comforter Throw AC Blanket Sofa Couch Throw Blanket (Beige Chevron Stripe) View Details checkDetails

₹569

Sleepyhead Premium Soft Chenille Throw for Sofa, Bed & Couch (72X48 Inches Grey)| TC - 210 View Details checkDetails

₹749

Cazimo Soft Throw Blanket for Bed - Pure Cotton Blanket With Fringe Tassels for Couch Home Decor Items for Living Room, Drawing Room, Sofa, Bed, Chair & Travel - For All Season, 50x60 Inches, (Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹464

Kuber Industries Decorative Chenille Sofa throw|Throw for Sofa, Bed & Couch|Ideal for Indoor & Outdoor 70x51 Inches-Pack of 6 (Coffee) View Details checkDetails

₹5,881

Texaura 100% Organic Cotton Throw – Luxurious, Soft & Breathable | Lightweight, Eco-Friendly & Hypoallergenic | Perfect for Sofa, Bed & Travel I Organic Luxury Throws 50X70 I Herringbone Throw View Details checkDetails

₹5,399

Two Moustaches Love Cranes Pair Brass Flamingo Showpiece Pair (Bending Crane : 9 x 3.5 x 16 Inches, Upright Crane : 11 x 3.5 x 17 Inches) (Antique White) (Set of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹5,895

INDICAST Brass Panchmukhi Hanuman Idol | 5 Bajrangbali Sankat Mochan Hanuman Murti Statue Figurine Perfect for Puja Main Door & Gifting Purpose Sculpture (Weight- 420gm) View Details checkDetails

₹5,795

SwarnHouse Blessing Ashirwad Buddha Statue Samadhi Idol Figurine 3 feet Fiber for Indoor & Outdoor (Golden) View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

APKO Brass Goddess Tara Devi Sitting Idol Tibetan Buddhist Goddess Green Tara Decorative Sculpture - 14 Inches View Details checkDetails

₹9,750

Cosmos Gifts Fine Porcelain Lady with Pink Rose Bouquet Basket Figurine, 7-7/8 H View Details checkDetails

₹6,923

Feng Shui Handmade Maitreya Laughing Buddha Statue, YINASI Laughing Buddha on Elephant Sculpture Figurine for Lucky & Happiness God of Wealth Home Office Hotel Tabletop Desk Decoration View Details checkDetails

₹8,194.09

CraftVatika Colourful Large Ganesh Brass Action Idol Statue Puja Home Decor Gift Diwali Wedding Anniversary, 22.9 Centimeters View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

Shyam Antique Creation Set of 2 Pc Brass Trunk Up Elephant Sculpture 4 Inch Elephant Statue Hathi Figurine Decorative Showpiece for Home Office Table Living Room Garden Decor Gifting View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

ToughCrafts - Metal Wall Art Décor, 7 Sun Horse Metal Wall Décor In Golden Color 53 Inch X 36 Inch with LED Light View Details checkDetails

₹5,899

ZasaDecor Metal Sun With Flying Birds Set Of 8 Wall Art For Bedroom/Living Room/Hotels (65 Inch, Electroplated Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹5,749

Home and Bazaar Metal Tree Wall Art with LED | Rajasthani Ethnic Handcrafted Tree Wall Art for Home, Office, Living Room Decoration | LED Wall Hanging Modern Décor Item - Golden 55x2x38 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹6,100

LADECOR Large Abstract Wall Art Wildlife Nature Paintings. Modern Art Large Size Canvas Framed for Home Decor. Painting for Living Room, Office, Home, Hotels, Resorts. (E, Black Floating Frame) View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

The Handicraft Store, 7 Running Horses with Sun - Metal Wall Decor, with LED light for Home & Office Decor, Size - 54 x 36 Inches View Details checkDetails

₹5,899

AntarYuga La Serenidad Metal Wall Art with LED Lights Decorative Wall Art/Sculpture for Home Living Room/Bedroom/Office - 140x5x72 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹6,579

AntarYuga La Serenidad Metal Wall Art with LED Lights Decorative Wall Art/Sculpture for Home Living Room/Bedroom/Office - 140x5x72 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹6,579

RumiWish PVD Metal Wall Art Decorations | Steel & Iron Combination | Perfect 3D Wall Sculpture For Living Room, Bedroom, Drawing Room & Office (Golden, 60x3x25inch) View Details checkDetails

₹6,788

Hasan Handicrafts Islamic Metal Wall Art - Ayatul Kursi, Al-Falaq, An-Nas - Golden - Set of 3 - Living Room Decor View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

SPREAD SPAIN 500 Thread Count Italian Pure Cotton Sheets, 108 X 108 Inch Super King Size Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Cases, Wrinkle Free Cotton Sheets,Rose Pink View Details checkDetails

₹5,780

Bella Contemporary Hand Block Machine Quilted Reversible Bedcover with 2 Pillow Covers | Premium 100% Pure Cotton 300 TC Double Bedsheet for Bedroom, Home, Hotel (90x108 inches) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

LABHAM - Rangriti 180TC Pure Cotton 4Pc King Size Bedding Set with Bedsheet (108x 108), Comforter (90 x 108) & 2pc Pillow Covers View Details checkDetails

₹4,995

Bombay Dyeing King Size Bedsheet 300 Thread Count Digitally Printed Premium Collection Floral Cottage 274cm x 274cm with 4 Pillow Covers | Floral Cottage 7437 Blue View Details checkDetails

₹4,979

Spread Spain® Botanic Cotton 550 Thread Count Super King Size Bedsheet (108x108) with 2 Pillow Covers (18x27) - Sky Blue View Details checkDetails

₹6,750

Swayam Black Red Premium 100% Cotton Yarn Dyed Twill Weave Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers - Colorfast, Skin-Friendly, Breathable View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

Furnistitchs Kids Nursery Prints King Size Bed Cover Elastic Fitted Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers (240 X 260 cms, Trucks) View Details checkDetails

₹699

Amazon summer sale 2025 will begin on May 1, 2025. However, the prime members get the privilege to access the deals 12 hours prior. This sale is the perfect time to revamp your home. Give your home a new and fresh look with colourful and vibrant home furnishing items that are available at a discount of up to 60% during the Amazon Summer sale.

Get up to 60% off on home furnishing at Amazon Summer sale
Get up to 60% off on home furnishing at Amazon Summer sale

Be it those breezy curtains or the solid rugs and carpets, Amazon great summer sale is the perfect time to add a vibrant touch to your home decor, that too without spending much. Have a look at the deal below:

Top Deals for you:

Carpets at up to 60% off at The Amazon great summer sale

Transform your living space with elegant carpets, available at up to 60% off during Amazon's Summer Sale. From traditional Persian styles to chic modern designs, find the perfect match for your décor. These carpets offer not only aesthetic charm but also comfort and durability. Ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, or hallways, they’re a smart upgrade at a fraction of the price. Don’t miss this opportunity to add luxury underfoot without overspending.

Cushion covers with up to 60% off at the Amazon summer sale

Spruce up your sofas and beds with stunning cushion covers, now available at up to 60% off in the Amazon Summer Sale. Choose from a wide variety of colours, textures, and patterns to complement any room. Whether you prefer minimalist chic or bold, vibrant prints, there’s something for every taste. These cushion covers are a quick, affordable way to refresh your home’s vibe. Grab your favourites now and give your cushions a stylish new look.

Throws at up to 50% off at The Amazon sale

Add cosy charm to your home with throws at up to 50% off during Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Perfect for snuggling on the couch or layering over your bed, these throws come in soft, breathable fabrics and beautiful designs. Whether you're looking for warmth, texture, or a pop of colour, this sale offers unbeatable deals. Make your space feel inviting and stylish without breaking the bank, these discounted throws are comfort and elegance rolled into one.

Figurines at up to 40% off at the Amazon summer sale 2025

Give your interiors a touch of personality with decorative figurines, now up to 40% off in the Amazon Sale. From elegant sculptures to quirky animal designs, these pieces are perfect for shelves, mantels, or tabletops. Whether you love modern, ethnic, or rustic styles, you'll find figurines to match your aesthetic. Great as gifts or home accents, these discounts make it easy to elevate your space with artistic flair on a budget.

Wall art at up to 50% off at the Amazon summer sale

Revamp your walls with stunning wall art at up to 50% off, only during Amazon Summer Sale. From abstract canvases to inspirational quotes and scenic prints, there's something to match every room and mood. Wall art adds instant character and depth to any space, and now is the perfect time to refresh your home gallery. Whether you're decorating a home office or living room, these budget-friendly pieces bring beauty to your walls without the high cost.

Bedsheets at up to 55% off at The Amazon summer sale

Upgrade your sleep space with luxurious bedsheets available at up to 55% off during Amazon Summer Sale. Enjoy high-thread-count cotton, smooth microfiber, or cooling bamboo blends—all at unbeatable prices. With a wide range of colours and patterns, finding the perfect match for your bedroom décor is easier than ever. These bedsheets not only look great, but also offer comfort and durability for restful nights. Refresh your bedding essentials while saving big on style and quality.

FAQ for Amazon Summer Sale on home furnishing

  • What kind of discounts can I expect on home furnishing items during the Amazon Summer Sale?

    You can enjoy discounts of up to 60% on a wide range of home furnishing products such as carpets, rugs, throws, bedsheets, cushion covers, and more.

  • When will the summer sale begin?

    The summer sale begins on May 1, prime members gets exclusive privilege of 12 hour-early access to the deals.

  • Can I return or exchange sale items?

    Yes, standard Amazon return and exchange policies apply, unless stated otherwise on the product page.

  • Are there any additional discounts for Prime members?

    Prime members may enjoy early access, exclusive deals, or additional cashback offers. Check the deal terms for specifics.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
