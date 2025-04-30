Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 60% off on carpets, rugs, cushion covers, and decorative items

Amazon summer sale 2025 will begin on May 1, 2025. However, the prime members get the privilege to access the deals 12 hours prior. This sale is the perfect time to revamp your home. Give your home a new and fresh look with colourful and vibrant home furnishing items that are available at a discount of up to 60% during the Amazon Summer sale. Get up to 60% off on home furnishing at Amazon Summer sale

Be it those breezy curtains or the solid rugs and carpets, Amazon great summer sale is the perfect time to add a vibrant touch to your home decor, that too without spending much. Have a look at the deal below:

Top Deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Carpets at up to 60% off at The Amazon great summer sale

Transform your living space with elegant carpets, available at up to 60% off during Amazon's Summer Sale. From traditional Persian styles to chic modern designs, find the perfect match for your décor. These carpets offer not only aesthetic charm but also comfort and durability. Ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, or hallways, they’re a smart upgrade at a fraction of the price. Don’t miss this opportunity to add luxury underfoot without overspending.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cushion covers with up to 60% off at the Amazon summer sale

Spruce up your sofas and beds with stunning cushion covers, now available at up to 60% off in the Amazon Summer Sale. Choose from a wide variety of colours, textures, and patterns to complement any room. Whether you prefer minimalist chic or bold, vibrant prints, there’s something for every taste. These cushion covers are a quick, affordable way to refresh your home’s vibe. Grab your favourites now and give your cushions a stylish new look.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Throws at up to 50% off at The Amazon sale

Add cosy charm to your home with throws at up to 50% off during Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Perfect for snuggling on the couch or layering over your bed, these throws come in soft, breathable fabrics and beautiful designs. Whether you're looking for warmth, texture, or a pop of colour, this sale offers unbeatable deals. Make your space feel inviting and stylish without breaking the bank, these discounted throws are comfort and elegance rolled into one.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Figurines at up to 40% off at the Amazon summer sale 2025

Give your interiors a touch of personality with decorative figurines, now up to 40% off in the Amazon Sale. From elegant sculptures to quirky animal designs, these pieces are perfect for shelves, mantels, or tabletops. Whether you love modern, ethnic, or rustic styles, you'll find figurines to match your aesthetic. Great as gifts or home accents, these discounts make it easy to elevate your space with artistic flair on a budget.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Wall art at up to 50% off at the Amazon summer sale

Revamp your walls with stunning wall art at up to 50% off, only during Amazon Summer Sale. From abstract canvases to inspirational quotes and scenic prints, there's something to match every room and mood. Wall art adds instant character and depth to any space, and now is the perfect time to refresh your home gallery. Whether you're decorating a home office or living room, these budget-friendly pieces bring beauty to your walls without the high cost.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Bedsheets at up to 55% off at The Amazon summer sale

Upgrade your sleep space with luxurious bedsheets available at up to 55% off during Amazon Summer Sale. Enjoy high-thread-count cotton, smooth microfiber, or cooling bamboo blends—all at unbeatable prices. With a wide range of colours and patterns, finding the perfect match for your bedroom décor is easier than ever. These bedsheets not only look great, but also offer comfort and durability for restful nights. Refresh your bedding essentials while saving big on style and quality.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Sleep better, live healthier: Orthopaedic comfort up to 70% off on Amazon

Grab up to 55% off on men's formal shirt: 8 stylish and comfy picks for the contemporary man

Amazon Mega Cricket Festival: Up to 70% off on cricket kits, shoes, and merchandise

FAQ for Amazon Summer Sale on home furnishing What kind of discounts can I expect on home furnishing items during the Amazon Summer Sale? You can enjoy discounts of up to 60% on a wide range of home furnishing products such as carpets, rugs, throws, bedsheets, cushion covers, and more.

When will the summer sale begin? The summer sale begins on May 1, prime members gets exclusive privilege of 12 hour-early access to the deals.

Can I return or exchange sale items? Yes, standard Amazon return and exchange policies apply, unless stated otherwise on the product page.

Are there any additional discounts for Prime members? Prime members may enjoy early access, exclusive deals, or additional cashback offers. Check the deal terms for specifics.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.