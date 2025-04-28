Amazon Mega Cricket Festival: Up to 70% off on cricket kits, shoes, and merchandise

IPL fever has been soaring, and we just cannot keep calm. Be it our cheering for Dhoni's exceptional winning sixes, or Kohli's in between dance moves, this IPL season, you get to watch the best of the best. And amidst the nail-biting finishes and boundary-smashing brilliance, Amazon is giving away cricket essentials and IPL merchandises at up to 70% off. From cricket kits to official IPL jerseys and merchandises, now you get them all at up to 70% off. Amazon Cricket Season: Get up to 70% off(Pexels)

So, check out Amazon's deal here and pick your favourite cricket merchandise to support your favourite IPL team.

Cricket kits at up to 40% off

Don't miss this golden chance to upgrade your cricket gear at unbeatable prices! During Amazon’s Mega Cricket Festival, enjoy up to 40% off on top-quality cricket kits. Be you're looking a kit for a beginner or a seasoned player, find complete kits with bats, balls, pads, gloves, and more on Amazon.

Cricket bats and balls at up to 70% off

Amazon’s Mega Cricket Festival brings you up to 70% off on premium bats and balls. From English willow masterpieces to durable training balls, there’s something for every level of cricketer. Be it for tournaments or friendly matches, now's the time to power up your game and unleash your cricketing skills!

Cricket shoes at up to 60% off

Be it batting, bowling, or fielding, the right footwear makes all the difference. At the Mega Cricket Festival on Amazon, get cricket shoes at up to 60% off. Find the perfect pair that offers superior grip, comfort, and agility. Amazon sale features top brands and latest designs, to ensure you play your best game every time.

IPL jerseys at up to 60% off

Show your true love this IPL season for your favourite team! Get official IPL jerseys at up to 60% off during Amazon’s Mega Cricket Festival. Cheer for your favourite team in style with authentic, high-quality fan wear. Be it CSK, MI, RCB, or any other powerhouse, there's a jersey waiting for you. So, slip on your favourite team's jersey and support them in their win.

IPL fan merchandise at up to 60% off

Celebrate cricket's biggest festival with official IPL fan merchandise at up to 60% off on Amazon! From team caps to flasks, cushion covers, and more, find everything you need to flaunt your team spirit. Ideal for gifts or personal collections, these high-quality items capture the excitement of the game.

FAQ for Amazon Mega Cricket Festival What is Amazon Mega Cricket Festival? During Amazon Mega Cricket Festival, you can get up to 70% off on cricket kits, cricket bat and balls, and IPL merchandises, and more.

What materials are cricket bats made from? Most cricket bats are made from English Willow or Kashmir Willow. English Willow is preferred for professional play due to its lightweight and power.

Are official cricket jerseys and merchandise available? Yes, Amazon partners with official brands to sell authentic team jerseys, caps, signed memorabilia, and licensed fan merchandise. Always check for the "Verified Seller" badge.

What's the difference between red, white, and pink balls? Red Balls: Used in test matches.

What is the ball made of? A cricket ball has a cork core wrapped in string and covered with leather, stitched together with a prominent seam.

