An odd buzz: Can bees do basic maths?

Research has shown that bees can recognise human faces with 90% accuracy. It turns out they may have a knack for numbers too. According to a paper published in 2022 in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, bees can distinguish between odd and even numbers.

What we have known, for quite a while, is that bees are among the cleverest creatures in the animal kingdom. They can learn to carry out complex tasks, navigate mazes, solve problems. They search, find and remember (that’s how they forage for nectar).

Who knows what’s going on in their heads as they buzz about?

What we have known, for quite a while, is that bees are among the cleverest creatures in the animal kingdom. They can learn to carry out complex tasks, navigate mazes, solve problems. They search, find and remember (that’s how they forage for nectar).

Research has shown that bees can recognise human faces with 90% accuracy. It turns out they may have a knack for numbers too. According to a paper published in 2022 in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, bees can distinguish between odd and even numbers.

