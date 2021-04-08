Art Basel Hong Kong to host fair in hybrid format this year

While most galleries will be travelling to Hong Kong for the show, over 50 galleries will participate remotely through satellite booths that will allow each exhibitor to present their own small, curated exhibition.

“Bringing together Art Basel’s digital and physical platforms in a new scale and format, this year's show features 56 satellite booths by galleries who could not physically attend and the new ‘Art Basel Live: Hong Kong' initiative to broadcast the show to a global audience,” a statement from ABHK said.

In its upcoming show, ABHK will present a unique overview of the diverse art scenes across Asia and beyond, focusing on both historical work from the region, and emerging artists and galleries.

It will feature a strong line-up of galleries from across Hong Kong and overseas, presenting a wide scope of works ranging from US-based Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija's presentation of paintings inspired by Canadian American artist Philip Guston at Gladstone Gallery (New York/ Brussels), and Vietnam-born Danish artist Danh Vō presented by Take Ninagawa gallery (Tokyo), to South Korean sculptor Lee Bul at PKM Gallery (Seoul), and historical presentations that expand our knowledge of pioneering practices like those of Spanish Filipino painter Fernando Zóbel at Mayoral gallery (Barcelona).

There is, however, no participation from India this year. Indian galleries at previous editions of ABHK have included Chemould Prescott (Mumbai) , Experimenter (Kolkata), and Vadehra Art Gallery (Delhi).

With an aim to amplify the international visibility of its exhibitors, the fair this year will connect galleries digitally with a global audience through its ‘Art Basel Live: Hong Kong’ initiative.

“It has been truly inspiring to witness the ways in which the art world has been adapting to the current circumstances. We are deeply grateful to our participating galleries for their commitment to our show here in Hong Kong this year.

“We are delighted that we are able to introduce new models that support our galleries, from the satellite booths to the expansion of our digital offerings as a way to amplify the international reach of our galleries with ‘Art Basel Live: Hong Kong’,” said Adeline Ooi, Director Asia, Art Basel.

This edition will also see pandemic-induced collaborative participation by several galleries that have joined forces for collective booths, such as Silverlens (Hong Kong) and Rossi & Rossi (Hong Kong/ London), Meyer Riegger (Germany) and Sies Höke (Germany), as well as Antenna Space (China) and Balice Hertling (Paris).

A special highlight will be the collective booth by eight leading Italian galleries — Alfonso Artiaco, Cardi Gallery, Galleria Continua, Galleria Franco Noero, Galleria d'Arte Maggiore G.A.M., Mazzoleni, Massimo De Carlo and Rossi & Rossi.

The fair will continue till May 23.

