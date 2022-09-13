Artist Nikita Tater has made her passion for art her profession

Artist Nikita Tater’s first solo exhibition in the city will also be also the first time she is showcasing her artworks in India. An interior designer by profession, Tater is a self-taught artist who started painting during the lockdown.

Describing her style of art, Tater says, “I was trying different styles and looking at the water droplets run down the car windscreen inspired me to try dripping paint down a canvas. When I showed my work to another artist and asked her opinion, she told me that I should call it ‘drip style mosaic art’ because the small checks pattern made it look like mosaic art.”

Nikita Tater’s art works

Titled Being CreARTive, Tater’s collection includes 30 artworks and is on display at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai. She only had six weeks to complete all of her creations. The artist says, “I worked for 18 to 20 hours a day, when my two children were in school and after they went to sleep, to complete this collection.”

Catch it live!

What: Being CreARTive

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda

When: September 12 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm