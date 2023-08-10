Artix: India's first hotel art fair set to enthral art and culture lovers from August 25

In one-of-its-kind marriage of art and luxury, Artix, touted to be India's first-ever India Hotel Art Fair, is all set to enthral art and culture lovers from August 25. To be held at the Taj Mahal Palace, where the entire second floor will turn into an interactive art district, the three-day fair will be a global gathering to celebrate art, culture and is expected to be a springboard for design collectibles.

Artix introduces a truly distinctive concept. A pioneering endeavour in India, it orchestrates a harmonious fusion of a hotel and an art fair. (Representative image)(Unsplash)

With all rooms on the floor being converted into art saloons and galleries, the visitors would witness a melange of Indian and international masters, contemporary and modern art, sculptures, tapestry art, and collectibles.

Over 20 galleries, including Dhoomimal Art Gallery, Cultivate Art, Anant Art Gallery, Art Pilgrim and Art Centrix, seven independent artists, and 3 private collectors -- Priya Paul, Lekha Poddar and Saloni Doshi, are participating in the debut show. The fair, according to the organisers, aims to bridge the gap between artists and collectors.

"Artix introduces a truly distinctive concept. A pioneering endeavour in India, it orchestrates a harmonious fusion of a hotel and an art fair, metamorphosing spaces into immersive art encounters. Through this event, our goal is to infuse fresh vitality into the art realm, nurturing a novel wave of fervent art aficionados and collectors," said Payal Kapoor, founder of Arushi Art -- among the art galleries participating in the event.

Besides a full-fledged exhibition, also showcasing jewels and object d'art, the event will also curate a series of talks and knowledge-sharing opportunities that will enable art buyers, collectors and connoisseurs to get a first-hand insight into the world of art, design and culture.

"This showcase encompasses a rich tapestry of artistry, from textiles to jewellery, aimed at nurturing a new generation of connoisseurs. Our aspiration is to weave together opulence and artistry via Artix seamlessly," said Malvika Poddar, founder of fashion store Carma.

The fair, with its commitment to bring together a community of art lovers, and collectors in a more contained and intimate manner, also aims at being the country's first-ever travelling art fair, with destinations like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Kolkata on the cards. The show will come to a close on August 27.

