The dreaded Monday is back! But fret now for we won’t let its blues get onto you. Wondering how? Here’s the plan:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 24

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 24

What: Fatima Ayesha Live

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex 201, Sri Aurobindo Marg

When: July 24

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 24

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Baolis — Restoring Stepwells, Providing Life

Where: India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 22 to 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 24

What: Live Performance Ft Mayank

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: 38 Barracks, M-38, Connaught Place

When: July 24

Timing: 1pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue and Yellow Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction