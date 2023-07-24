HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 24
The evening of July 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
The dreaded Monday is back! But fret now for we won’t let its blues get onto you. Wondering how? Here’s the plan:
#JustForLaughs
What: Fatima Ayesha Live
Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex 201, Sri Aurobindo Marg
When: July 24
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: Baolis — Restoring Stepwells, Providing Life
Where: India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 22 to 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Live Performance Ft Mayank
Where: 38 Barracks, M-38, Connaught Place
When: July 24
Timing: 1pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue and Yellow Lines)
