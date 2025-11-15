Bedside table trends: How to choose the right one to complete your bedroom look?

A bedside table can change how a bedroom feels and functions in small but steady ways. Experience has shown that most rooms feel more settled when everyday items have a clear home. A side table gives space to the things you reach for most often, from books and chargers to water and small medicines. Without it, these bits tend to wander around and make the room feel slightly out of tune. A well-placed bedside table keeps essentials close, adds comfort and brings a sense of balance to your bedroom.(AI-generated)

I tend to look at size, finish and height because these choices shape comfort through the day and night. A best side table often blends into your routine with ease. When chosen with care, a bedside table for bedroom use also ties the setting together and supports a calmer flow. For this list, I studied current design trends and checked which options have earned strong ratings on Amazon. These filters help keep the picks useful, reliable and aligned with what homes need today.

Have a room that needs a simple helper beside the bed? This side table slips in without taking over and gives your nightly items a clear home. The top handles a lamp, water and whatever you like within reach, while the lower shelf sorts the extra bits that drift around a bedroom. The white and oak mix suits most rooms and works well as a side table for bedroom use that keeps things orderly.

Specifications Colour: White and oak red Key features: Storage space plus a steady top surface Size: 47 cm depth, 40 cm width, 42 cm height Material: Engineered wood

Short on space near the bed and need quick access to your essentials? This compact bedside table gives you three open shelves that keep things easy to grab. Books, chargers, glasses and nighttime items stay visible instead of piling up. The narrow width fits small bedrooms without limiting storage. The dark brown finish blends easily with most furniture and works well as a neat side table for bedroom corners that need structure.

Specifications Colour: Dark brown Key features: Three open shelves plus curved edges Size: 25.4 cm depth, 40.6 cm width, 50.8 cm height Material: Engineered wood

Looking for a wooden piece that actually helps you stay organised? This honey finish table offers two drawers that manage smaller items and clear up space beside the bed. The top handles a lamp and your current read without feeling cramped. The carved detailing adds interest while keeping the form simple. It works well as a side table for bedroom setups that need good storage in a compact footprint.

Specifications Colour: Honey finish Key features: Two drawers plus carved detailing Size: 43 cm depth, 38 cm width, 50 cm height Material: Sheesham wood with plywood or MDF drawer bases

Have small items that always scatter near your bed? This nightstand sorts them with two smooth drawers that keep everything in one place. The top offers space for a lamp and the items you like within reach. The military colour gives it a steady look that fits modern rooms. As a side table for bedroom spaces that need better organisation, it brings order without taking up much room.

Specifications Colour: Military colour Key features: Two easy glide drawers plus a polished finish Size: 30 cm depth, 40 cm width, 55 cm height Material: Engineered wood with mango wood legs

Is your decor leaning toward warm walnut tones? This bedside table blends right in and adds useful storage through two drawers that keep daily items sorted. The top holds your lamp, water and books without feeling cluttered. The carved detailing adds a crafted touch while staying practical. As a side table for bedroom use, it gives you a smart mix of surface space and closed storage.

Specifications Colour: Walnut finish Key features: Two drawers plus carved detailing Size: 43 cm depth, 38 cm width, 50 cm height Material: Sheesham wood with plywood or MDF drawer bases

This bedside table earns its keep through clear, useful storage. The open shelf handles items you reach for often, like books or chargers, while the two drawers sort everything that usually ends up scattered around the room. The honey finish pairs easily with most bedroom furniture. As a side table for bedroom setups that need proper organisation in a compact footprint, it does the job without calling for extra space.

Specifications Material: Sheesham wood Size: 30 cm depth, 40 cm width, 49 cm height Key features: Open shelf plus two drawers Colour: Honey finish

If your room already has warm wood tones or deep grain finishes, this semicircular Studio Kook table blends in easily and adds tidy storage without taking up much space. The curved front keeps the look soft while the open shelves give you simple zones for books, remotes, and bedtime essentials. The matte surface handles daily use well, and the compact size works in tight corners beside a bed or a sofa. Since it arrives ready to use, you can place it straight from the box and start organising.

Specifications Product dimensions: 55 cm depth x 30 cm width x 49 cm height Material: engineered wood Top material: wood Colour: jungle wood marble

Furniture that feels sturdy and grounded can anchor a room, and this Sheesham bedside table does exactly that. Its polished brown finish and two roomy drawers keep nighttime bits out of sight, while the compact size works well beside low beds. You still get enough top space for a lamp, your phone and a glass of water. The simple shape blends into most rooms without fuss.

Specifications Material: Sheesham wood Size: 35.6 cm depth, 43.2 cm width, 55.9 cm height Key features: Two drawers, polished finish Colour: Brown

How to select the right side table for your bedroom

Match the height of your bed so the tabletop sits close to your mattress. This keeps lamps, water and alarms easy to reach. Pick a size that fits your layout. Slim tables suit tight corners, wider ones work for king beds or rooms with open space. Choose storage based on your habits. Drawers help with cables and daily clutter, open shelves suit books and baskets. Look for materials that match or balance your furniture. Wood feels warm, while laminates and engineered boards work for lighter, modern rooms. Check the weight and build so it feels steady. A solid frame keeps the table from wobbling when you use the drawers or place heavier items on top.

Similar articles for you

Looking for recliners for your living room? Picks from Amazon that you can order for under 20000

How to give your home an old-school upgrade: Vintage style picks for you

World's largest hand-tufted carpet: How Bhadohi built a Guinness World Record

Compact living: How the broom drawer can save space and tame clutter

Best bedside tables: FAQs What size should a bedside table be? Aim for a height close to your mattress so your lamp, water and phone stay within easy reach. The width depends on the space beside your bed.

How much storage is useful? Two drawers work well for people who prefer a tidy surface. An open shelf is handy for books, chargers or a small basket.

Which materials last longer? Solid wood and well-made engineered boards both hold up well. The choice usually comes down to your room style and the finish you prefer.

Can one table work for both sides of the bed? Yes. Many designs look balanced on each side as long as the size suits your layout and you have enough room for easy movement.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.