Before Prime Day begins, add these deals to your wishlist as top brands become available with discounts up to 80% off

Prime Day is almost here, and if you have been planning a home refresh or replacing your travel gear, now is the time to build your wishlist. Amazon has confirmed discounts of up to 80% across top brands, making this one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Instead of scrolling through thousands of listings once the sale goes live, it makes sense to shortlist products you actually need. For this roundup, we are focusing on practical picks that bring value long after the sale ends. Think comfortable recliners for relaxing evenings, smart nesting tables and coffee tables for modern homes, luggage sets for family holidays, lightweight cabin suitcases for quick trips, and packing cubes that make every suitcase far more organised.

5 things you need to know about the Amazon Prime Day Sale

Prime members only

From recliners to cabin suitcases, these wishlist-worthy Prime Day picks promise impressive savings on home and travel favourites.

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

The sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with access to every deal and offer.

Runs from 4 July to 6 July

This year's Prime Day lasts 72 hours, giving shoppers extra time to grab the best bargains.

Big savings across categories

Expect discounts of up to 80 per cent on furniture, travel essentials, electronics, fashion and more.

Create your wishlist now

Save products in advance so you can check out quickly once prices drop.

Stack your savings

Look out for bank offers, cashback and no-cost EMI options to bring prices down even further.

Nesting Tables

A good nesting table set is one of the easiest ways to add extra surface space without making a room feel crowded. Use them together as a stylish centrepiece, or place them separately around the house when guests visit. They are practical, compact and work well in both small flats and larger living rooms.

Recliners

A recliner can completely change how you relax at home. Perfect for reading, watching films or simply putting your feet up after a long day, modern recliners also look far more stylish than older designs. During Prime Day, premium models often see generous price cuts, making them worth considering.

Floor Lamps

A floor lamp can instantly make a room feel warmer and more inviting without taking up much space. It works well beside a sofa, reading chair or even in an empty corner that needs a little character. Prime Day is a good opportunity to pick up designer-inspired styles at reduced prices.

Coffee Tables

A coffee table is more than a place to keep your cup of tea. It brings the living room together while offering extra storage and display space. From wooden finishes to contemporary designs with shelves or drawers, Prime Day is a great time to invest in one that suits your home.

Cabin Suitcases

A reliable cabin suitcase is essential for short holidays and work trips. Look for lightweight designs with smooth wheels, a sturdy telescopic handle and organised compartments. Picking one during Prime Day could save you a significant amount, especially if you have been planning to replace older luggage.

Travel Packing Cubes

Packing cubes make organising your suitcase much simpler. They keep clothes, accessories and toiletries neatly separated, making it easier to find what you need without unpacking everything. They also help maximise luggage space, making them one of the smartest travel accessories you can own.

Luggage Set of 3

A luggage set with cabin, medium and large suitcases offers flexibility for every kind of trip. Buying the complete set is usually a better value than purchasing each suitcase separately. Prime Day often brings attractive discounts on matching sets from leading luggage brands, making it a smart time to upgrade.

From home upgrades to smarter travel essentials, Prime Day is your chance to shop wisely, save more and tick off your wishlist.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.