The impact of colour psychology in interior design extends far beyond visual aesthetics, profoundly influencing the mood, atmosphere and functionality of spaces. With shifting urban migration patterns, smaller urban centres and rural areas witnessed a surge in development, prompting architects to harmonise practicality with visual allure. Colour psychology in interior design: How colours can affect mood and atmosphere (Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Alpana Gupta, Partner at Vijay Gupta Architects, shared, “Within this evolution, the strategic application of colour emerged as a pivotal element. Communal spaces embraced earthy tones fostering connection, while academic areas stood out in neutral hues, emphasising their educational purpose. Meanwhile, vibrant colours adorned the building's exterior, infusing a playful charm and inviting ambience. This deliberate use of colour extends beyond the surface, crafting spaces that not only engage on an emotional level but also respond sensibly to environmental factors. Ultimately, it exemplifies a fusion of functionality and aesthetics, creating inviting and purposeful environments catering to both visual appeal and practical needs.”

Monika Choudhary, Managing Director and Growth Strategist at Habitat Architects, revealed, “In the world of interior design, colours wield incredible influence, shaping not just the visual appeal but also the emotional tenor of a space. Lighter colours make a room feel more spacious and induce a happier mood, while deeper hues create an intimate ambience. In a carefully curated colour palette, each hue is vital in elevating the mood and atmosphere. Amalgamating high-end design with timeless colours can transcend a home into a sanctuary that promotes well-being. For instance, serene blues invite calmness, while vibrant reds infuse energy. The artful blend of these hues creates spaces that resonate with tranquillity and positivity. In our pursuit of elegant interiors, understanding colour psychology is paramount. It's not just about creating visually stunning spaces; it's about curating environments that nurture, comfort, and invigorate, ensuring each space is a haven for the soul.”

Sarabjit Singh, Founder and Architectural Designer at Villa Ortiga, explained, “Colour psychology is a crucial aspect of interior design as it can influence a space's mood and atmosphere. The choice of colours is not just about aesthetics, but it also affects human emotions and perceptions. Every colour conveys a unique message, which can impact how we feel and interact with our environment. Warm tones such as reds, oranges and yellows evoke a sense of warmth and energy. These hues stimulate conversations and thus are ideal for social spaces such as living rooms and dining areas. On the other hand, cooler shades like blues and greens create a tranquil ambience, making them well-suited for bedrooms and spaces intended for relaxation.”

He elaborated, “Neutrals like whites, greys and beiges provide a versatile canvas that integrates various design elements. They lend a timeless and sophisticated feel to interiors while promoting a sense of calm and clarity. Earthy tones like browns and terracottas connect with nature, establishing a grounding and nurturing environment. Bold and vibrant colours inject personality and dynamism into a space. A red accent wall or a burst of vibrant artwork can add drama and excitement, energising the atmosphere. However, moderation is key to avoid overwhelming the senses. Understanding the psychological impact of colours enables designers to curate environments that align with the desired emotional experience. It's a delicate interplay between personal preference, cultural influences and the intended functionality of the space. The thoughtful application of colour psychology transforms interiors into emotionally resonant and harmonious sanctuaries.”