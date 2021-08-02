Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' cartoon show's voice artist passes away at 81
art culture

'Courage the Cowardly Dog' cartoon show's voice artist passes away at 81

Thea White, best known for voicing Muriel Bagge on 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' cartoon show, passes away at 81 after undergoing a second surgery related to liver cancer.
ANI |
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 07:07 PM IST
'Courage the Cowardly Dog' cartoon show's voice artist passes away at 81(Twitter/cutscenecutie/LeonEngine)

Veteran voice actor Thea White is no more.

According to Variety, Thea, best known for voicing Muriel Bagge on 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' cartoon show, passed away on July 30. She was 81.

The news of Thea's demise was shared by her brother John Zitzner on his Facebook page, saying that the actor had died two days after undergoing a second surgery related to liver cancer.

Speaking more about Thea, she rose to fame after giving her voice to Muriel Bagge, the elderly woman who adopts Courage into the family despite the grumpy attitude of her husband, Eustace.

Late Thea had voiced Muriel in all episodes of the series, which ran for four seasons from 1999 to 2002. Thea also voiced the popular character in several spin-offs.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cartoon cartoon show voice artist artist liver cancer
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP