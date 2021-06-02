Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Covid-19: Marutirao Kale, art director of 'Deewar' - 'Kabhi Kabhie', dies at 92
art culture

Covid-19: Marutirao Kale, art director of 'Deewar' - 'Kabhi Kabhie', dies at 92

'Deewar', 'Kabhi Kabhie' art director Marutirao Kale had tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 7 following which he was admitted to Holy Family Multispeciality Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Covid-19: Marutirao Kale, art director of 'Deewar' - 'Kabhi Kabhie', dies at 92(Twitter/Watch_Bollywood)

Veteran art director Marutirao Kale, best known for his work on legendary actor Meena Kumari's "Pakeezah" and megastar Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Deewar", has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 92.

Kale had tested positive for novel coronavirus earlier this month following which he was admitted to Holy Family Multispeciality Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai.

The film industry veteran breathed his last on May 26, his daughter Meena Kapadia told PTI.

"He had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 7 and was admitted to Holy Family hospital. He passed away on May 26," Kapadia said.

Kale started his journey in movies over five decades ago as a carpenter and worked on K Asif's magnum opus "Mughal-e-Azam". He gradually shifted to art direction, serving as assistant art director on Sunil Dutt and Sadhana's "Mera Saaya", Manoj Kumar-starrer "Purab Aur Paschim" and "Roti Kapada Aur Makaan".

His most notable films are Bachchan's "Deewaar", "Kabhi Kabhie", Mithun Chakraborty's "Disco Dancer" and "Dance Dance" and "Saudagar", featuring veteran stars Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar.

Kale is survived by his wife and three daughters.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
