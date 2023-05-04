Creating a mindful escape: How to design an outdoor space for relaxation and reflection

In today's fast-paced world, finding time to relax and unwind can be a challenge. Many people turn to meditation and other mindfulness practices to help them manage stress and find inner peace. One way to enhance these practices is by designing an outdoor space that encourages relaxation and meditation. Creating an outdoor space that promotes calm and tranquillity can be a rewarding experience. There are a variety of design elements that can be incorporated, such as water features, natural materials, and comfortable seating areas. The goal is to create a space that invites one to slow down, breathe deeply, and connect with nature. (Also read: 10 easy small balcony decor ideas to transform your outdoor space into a calming oasis )

Ways to design a calming outdoor space:

Apoorv Mittal, Architect of Concept Consilio India Pvt., shared with HT Lifestyle, seven easy ways to design an outdoor space for relaxation and meditation.

1. Know your landscape: Define your hardscape and softscape well. A well-defined space can create a sense of calmness and serenity.

2. Water bodies are your friends: By adding a water body to your space, you can freshen up the space and create cooler microclimates for your space. The sound of running water is soothing and can help promote relaxation. Adding a water feature like a fountain, pond, or waterfall can create a calming atmosphere in your outdoor space.

3. Go green: You can never go wrong with more biophilia. Create lush spaces that give you a recluse from everyday urban life. Incorporating natural materials like wood, stone, terracotta and plants can help create a tranquil environment. Using these materials to build pathways, walls, and seating areas in your outdoor space to create an urban oasis.

4. Choices galore: create a mix of open, semi-open and closed inverted spaces. Always keep your options open and use the space in new ways every time. Incorporating Smart Technology such as automated irrigation systems, temperature control systems, and lighting systems can help to enhance the comfort and functionality of your outdoor space. These systems can be programmed to adjust according to your specific needs, creating a more comfortable and relaxing environment.

5. Use soft lighting: Soft lighting can help create a calming atmosphere in your outdoor space. Consider using solar-powered lights or lanterns to provide subtle lighting for your relaxation and meditation area.

6. Unnoticed senses: Fresh sense of smell is highly underrated when it comes to designing spaces. The usual approach to designing a space is usually limited to the visual sense of the space, but the use of essential aromas and fragrant plants can liven up outdoor space in multitudes.

7. Know yourself: at last, your space will be calming for you, if you know yourself and try to inculcate any hobbies that help you take a break from your everyday life and rejuvenate.

