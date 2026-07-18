Did you miss the ending too?: Charles Assisi on the lack of intention in our lives

It was taken about a decade ago, by a beach where my daughter, wife and their friends once spent time in the evenings. Back then, this was part of our routine. I would head there after work. My daughter would run around until she was exhausted. Then we’d get some ice-cream or a snack. And the day would inevitably end with a

Earlier this week, a friend sent me a photograph that felt like it was from a different life.

Earlier this week, a friend sent me a photograph that felt like it was from a different life.

PREMIUM The quiet yesterdays of family time and simple conversation weren’t that long ago. We can still reclaim them. (Above) The Cottage Door (1778-80), by Thomas Gainsborough. (Wikimedia)

It was taken about a decade ago, by a beach where my daughter, wife and their friends once spent time in the evenings. Back then, this was part of our routine. I would head there after work. My daughter would run around until she was exhausted. Then we’d get some ice-cream or a snack. And the day would inevitably end with a story I made up on the fly.

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Looking at that photograph, I found myself wondering: When did those rituals stop?

I didn’t tell her one evening that that was the last funny story I would cook up on the fly. My daughter didn’t wake up one morning and announce she was done with running in the sand. I don’t remember deciding to hand over those hours to work or to screens.

Life happened. It moved on.

Her school work became more demanding. My workday expanded. Evenings acquired other rhythms. And without any of us noticing, a phase of our lives quietly ended.

So many phases have ended in this way. Wasn’t it just yesterday that my friends and I played football every evening, and cricket with the boys across the street on Sundays?

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Back then, we never thought of it as creating memories. We were just squabbling over who had played badly; making plans for the next game; arguing about LBWs and whose turn it was at the bat.

I certainly don’t remember when we played the last game together. If someone had asked me then, I would have said we were just skipping an evening, or a random Sunday.

Life has this way of lulling us into complacency. Until I saw that image, I didn’t really understand people who said “treasure the everyday”. It felt like Instagram speak.

Now, I am thinking back to colleagues I met every day for years, had lunch with and really confided in; until one day they changed jobs and were simply gone. Neighbours I shared chai with every evening, until life decided the routine must change.

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It’s full of endings, isn’t it, this life of ours? And before one knows it, a whole phase has “happened”, past tense.

Perhaps that is why we make such a big deal of new beginnings. New job. First salary. Wedding. New home. Anniversaries. Birthdays. We photograph them, celebrate them, mark the dates. They give us something with which to map the years.

Endings are different. Life has a way of concealing them. We have an even worse way of helping it along.

Faced with a choice between what is meaningful and what is immediately comfortable, we are wired to reach for comfort. We are stymied by those hopelessly seductive words: “Not today.”

We’ll make the phone call “tomorrow”. Visit our parents “next weekend”. Spend time with the kids after answering “one more email”. Each decision feels perfectly reasonable. None feels like a choice that will alter the years.

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It is only later that the heartbreak shows up. The daughter running on the beach is in her late teens. There will be no more ice-cream-and-silly-stories. The friend we meant to call is no longer a friend, just a man one used to know.

We assume because something has happened many times before, it will happen many times again. In this way, we mistake routine for certainty and take it for granted, not accounting for the cruel accumulation of minutes, hours and days.

I don’t believe the answer is to “live every day like it’s your last”. That would be quite insane. But what if we acknowledged, in an everyday way, that certain tomorrows may not happen? That the most important moments may come disguised as routine, and leave exactly the same way, unless we’re careful?

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How would one do this? Perhaps we could start with a new thumb rule: If this was the last time I could reach out to this person, would I still put comfort first?

(Charles Assisi is co-founder of Founding Fuel. He can be reached on assisi@foundingfuel.com. The views expressed are personal)