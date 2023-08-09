Weekend pe toh sab events batate hain... We’ll trade the secret to make your weekdays fun and fantastic. Here’s your daily dose of what’s not to miss in Delhi-NCR today. Full check out maaro!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 9

#JustForLaughs

What: Under Construction — Trial Stand Up by Nishant Suri

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: August 9

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Legends of Bengal School

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 9 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Bougie Beano — DJ Zulfi Live

Where: Ambawatta One, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

When: August 9

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#StepUp

(Photo: Sanjit Debroy)

What: Saare Jahan Se Accha — Khud Mein Kabir, Kabir Mein Hum

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 9

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#FleaSpree

What: Lifestyle Connoisseur 2023 — Festive Edit

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, 87 - 88, Lodhi Road

When: August 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

